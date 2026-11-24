For Yehudis Levitan, the water has always been a happy, peaceful place. But the former engineer and commercial diver has found a new professional passion on dry land — education.

The Ner Tamid member is the founder of Gan Rina Daycare in Baltimore, where she teaches some of the community’s youngest learners. She began her career in early childhood education at another school, where she helped build a new program from the ground up. When Levitan does something, she goes all in.

“When it came to being a teacher, I completely redesigned the curriculum. I had a really good time doing that, but I also realized that I have a passion for education. I wanted to use my skills that I had developed as a math lecturer, so I called Towson University,” Levitan said.

Levitan is from South Africa, so in order to obtain a position at Towson, she worked on the side to get an American college degree. She enjoyed pairing high-level mathematical instruction with young children’s education.

For Levitan, a committed Jew who loves to run, swim, bike and more, God is present in everything. She told a story about tearing her Achilles tendon at a wedding, using it as a chance to understand that everything is a part of God’s plan, even when it may seem hard to understand.

“If I was going to tear my Achilles tendon, it should be on some endurance run or an Ironman or a triathlon, but at a wedding? That’s absurd,” she said. “It’s obviously from Hashem. Hashem is giving [me] an upgrade. Instead of looking at it as a curse, think about it … you’re not running and cycling and swimming and you have all this time, what do you think Hashem wants you to do with that time?”

Levitan has a deep connection to the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, which guides her approach to Judaism. She is a student of the Tanya, a Jewish philosophical work written by the first Chabad rabbi. Each day, Levitan creates a song that relates to the daily teachings of the Tanya, posting them to Spotify and combining all of them into an album each month. She said that mission has been immensely rewarding.

“My daughter’s friends are singing Tanya tunes, and it’s really cool,” she said. “It’s been four months [since I started], it’s been an awesome mission and it connects so many more people than I would have ever thought of connecting.”

When Levitan thinks about what she likes about Baltimore’s Jewish community, she is reminded of her home in South Africa.

“It’s similar to Johannesburg in the sense that there are all different kinds of Jews. We’re all Jews, it doesn’t make a difference [which kind you are],” Levitan said. “We’re one community. We’re here to help each other.”

Belonging to Ner Tamid has also been a blessing.

“The amount of community that it has created for me and my children [is great]. My children feel so welcomed. They feel so loved. I feel so grateful as a parent that I can actually say that my kids love going to shul. They beg me to go on Saturday night,” she said.

Levitan said that she understands going to shul isn’t for everyone, but it brings benefits that some might not even consider. Ultimately, in her mind, everyone should be more willing to follow in the steps of God and do favors for each other, which she points out are mitzvot.

“We’re just trying to help each other out. Like Hashem is trying to help everyone,” she said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com