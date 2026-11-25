Rabbi Jesse Nagelberg

This week’s Torah portion is Vayishlach: Genesis 32:4 — 36:43

Before the first dish is passed on Thanksgiving, most of us have already rehearsed the argument with our family in our heads. Who will comment on our career? Who will opine on our parenting style? Who will question our politics? Who will say nothing in a way that is somehow louder?

Parashat Vayishlach knows this feeling. Yaakov is about to see his brother Esav for the first time in 20 years. The last time they were together, there was a stolen blessing and a death threat. Yaakov sends gifts ahead, divides his camp and prays.

Then, the night before the reunion, he is alone at the edge of the river Yabbok, and the Torah tells us that “a man wrestled with him until the break of dawn” (Bereshit 32:25).

Who is this man? Rashi, drawing on Midrash Bereshit Rabbah, teaches that he was the guardian angel of Esav.

Before Yaakov can face his brother, he has to wrestle with Esav’s essence: the grudge, the story he has told himself about Esav for two decades and the guilt of what he did. The hardest encounter happens in the dark, within him, before it ever happens at the door.

That is what I want to offer as we prepare for Thanksgiving. The argument at the table is rarely the first round. We have already fought it in the car, in the shower, in the middle of the night, with a version of our sibling or parent who lives mostly in our memory. That version is usually sharper and less generous than the real person. The night wrestling is our chance to meet that version honestly and ask: what is mine here, and what is theirs?

Yaakov leaves the struggle wounded, with a limp, but also with a new name, Yisrael. He walks toward his brother changed. When Esav runs to meet him, Yaakov bows seven times, and Esav embraces him. Rashi points out that the word “vayishakehu,” “and he kissed him,” carries dots above it in the Torah scroll. He then cites Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, who says that although it is well known that Esav hates Yaakov, in that moment his compassion was stirred and he kissed him with his whole heart.

Our tradition is honest. The old hatred was real, and so was the tenderness, and for a moment the tenderness won. The brothers weep together.

That is what shalom bayit — the value of a peaceful household — looks like. It does not require that every old wound be healed or that the family become a different family. It asks that we arrive changed enough to let a good moment happen when it appears.

So, what might the wrestling look like this Thanksgiving?

Ask yourself:

What do I truly need from this gathering, and what am I willing to let go?

What old story am I carrying about this person, and is it still true?

What is the one thing I can choose not to say?

Where can I lead with curiosity instead of a rebuttal?

Yaakov limps toward his brother. We may limp a little too. A bruised ego and a bit of humility are a small price to pay for a peaceful table. If we do the wrestling in the quiet of the night, we might give ourselves a chance to receive our family in the morning light.

May your Thanksgiving and Shabbat be filled with gratitude, with patience and with shalom bayit.

Rabbi Jesse Nagelberg is the rabbi of B’nai Shalom of Olney in Olney, Maryland.