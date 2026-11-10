Trump Says ‘a Great Dislike’ for Israel was Factor in Republican Midterm Losses

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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport on November 8, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport on November 8, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images, via JTA)

Antipathy for Israel alongside objections to the Iran war were among the causes of the Republican losses in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, U.S. President Donald Trump told CBS’s “60 Minutes” during an interview aired on Sunday.

“They didn’t like the war. They didn’t like the fact that gasoline went up, ’cause I had it down at a low, and there’s – a great dislike, incredibly, for Israel,” Trump said.

His words echoed those of Vice President JD Vance, who wrote on X on Nov. 4 that his four takeaways from the election results included the need to end the Iran war and change the U.S. relationship with Israel.

Vance’s words sparked an uproar among Jewish Republicans and Israel supporters, with Jonathan Greenberg, director for combatting antisemitism at Defending Education and a former staffer for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, telling JTA they were “nonsense.”

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