President Donald Trump has removed Vice President JD Vance from negotiations with Iran, but a more consequential disagreement remains unresolved: whether the political movement Trump created still accepts the assumptions underlying his Middle East policy.

Trump sees Israel as a strategic partner whose military strength sustains American influence. Vance speaks increasingly to voters who question whether that influence justifies its costs. The contradiction at the heart of “America First” is stark: Can Washington reduce foreign commitments while preserving the global dominance Trump insists America must maintain?

The Iran war has exposed that contradiction. Following the Republican midterm defeat, Vance blamed the war for alienating voters. More significantly, he identified changing America’s relationship with Israel as a separate demand. He offered no definition, leaving open whether he meant greater Israeli self-reliance, reduced American involvement or something more fundamental.

That ambiguity serves a political purpose. It accommodates conservatives who support Israel but oppose another Middle Eastern war, isolationists who reject overseas commitments, and a more troubling faction that portrays American support for Israel as evidence of foreign manipulation. Their objectives differ, but their dissatisfaction finds expression in the same language.

Trump initially called Vance’s assessment largely accurate. Days later, he reassigned him to investigate alleged domestic corruption and declared that America no longer needed an agreement with Iran. The sequence establishes neither a personal rupture nor a rejection of Vance’s broader worldview. But it reveals their differing political positions.

Trump must defend decisions already made. Vance can acknowledge their consequences while questioning the assumptions behind them. The president governs; his deputy is articulating a critique that could outlast the administration.

For Israel, the implications are uncomfortable. Israeli leaders have invested heavily in relationships with American presidents, particularly Trump, and benefited enormously. But access to the White House is not the same as influence over the movement that elects its occupant. Exceptional closeness to a president can become a liability when his policies lose public support.

There is another complication. Israel’s American critics approach the relationship from opposite ideological directions. Some on the left emphasize Palestinian rights and Israeli accountability. Some on the right emphasize American sovereignty and opposition to foreign entanglements. Their arguments are not equivalent, but they can converge on a common conclusion: America’s relationship with Israel requires fundamental reconsideration. That convergence does not constitute a new consensus. It may, however, weaken the old one without producing a coherent alternative.

Trump can reassign Vance, change negotiating strategies and redefine American commitments. He cannot guarantee that his successors, including those emerging from his own movement, will share his understanding of Israel’s strategic importance.

For Israel, the danger is not necessarily an abrupt American abandonment. It is the gradual erosion of political support, obscured by the reassuring embrace of a friendly president. Israel may never have enjoyed greater access to the White House while facing greater uncertainty about the political forces gathering beyond it. Presidential friendship can be lost in an election.

But once the political consensus sustaining an alliance has eroded, no election can guarantee its return.