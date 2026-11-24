For Ellicott City resident Temrah Okonski, the creation of Chabad of Ellicott City in 2019 was big.

“I was involved in different synagogues when I first arrived [in Ellicott City],” Okonski said. “I’m very spiritual and traditional, and I don’t really feel like I fit into a lot of synagogues. I kind of drifted away, and then Chabad came into town and I just started getting involved as a congregant.”

Today, Okonski serves as inclusion program chair of the Chabad, applying the skills she has learned from her professional and personal life to the community at the shul in Ellicott City.

Last year was the first year that the Chabad introduced inclusive programming, with five different events for folks of all ability levels.

“It’s giving them a place where they can come and learn and celebrate,” Okonski said. “It’s very comforting when you find somebody else who has a similar experience in terms of going through life.”

For Okonski, creating inclusion for people of different abilities has been a nearly lifelong pursuit. She had an uncle who had Down syndrome, and remembers how her grandmother worked hard to help make an equitable life for him.

In her professional life, Okonski works as a physical therapist who specializes in working with children with motor disabilities and adults in need of movement support. She remembers vividly when she knew that this profession was the one for her.

When she was a senior in high school, Okonski spent time with a friend of her mother’s who worked in special education. One day, she went with a student to physical therapy in the school’s gym.

“I remember thinking, ‘This is what I’m going to do,’” she said. “And that’s what I did, and 38 years later, I’ve been doing it ever since.”

It’s the expertise Okonski has developed in her professional life that has made her adept at her role at the Chabad. Coming up next for her and the Chabad is an inclusive Chanukah lighting, which has more than two dozen people signed up thus far.

“Now, in the second year of it, we’re building the website, building more programs, and this year we’re adding programs targeted for the young adults, and we’re going to do more family-inclusive events,” Okonski said.

For Okonski, welcoming Jews of all backgrounds and abilities is also important because of her family’s experience in communities where there aren’t many Jews to be close to. The family lived in Yakima, Washington, at one point.

“There was a synagogue there, but it was very small. It was a rent-a-rabbi. If you wanted to buy kosher meat, we used to drive to Seattle with a cooler and bring it back,” Okonski said. “I do think that people take for granted what it’s like to just be around a community of Jews, because that’s not the way it always is.”

Okonski and her family were also in Japan for a little while, with the move to Ellicott City being a homecoming of sorts.

Originally from Montgomery County, Okonski is happy to be back in Maryland, helping further the Jewish community in Howard County and beyond.

“Moving here was a conscious choice in terms of location, because I can work anywhere as a physical therapist. I wanted to be in proximity to Baltimore hospitals and D.C. hospitals, so I had access to both. I didn’t want to be near a mall — I love small businesses,” she said.

In the past, Okonski has been involved with other communal and charitable organizations, but right now, she wants to focus her efforts on the Jewish community in the place she calls home.

“I want to give [to] Jewish [causes] now. It’s more important to me. I want to do what I’m good at, which is helping people with different abilities. I love the idea that I’ll be vested in the community and volunteering,” Okonski said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com