Shira Ahava: Cockeysville Resident Is on a Path of Jewish Self-Discovery at Kol HaLev

Shira Ahava was raised by parents of faith. Her father’s career was centered around God, but he was in the pulpit, not on the bimah — Ahava’s dad was a Christian minister.

Although her mother rarely discussed her religious background when Ahava was growing up, Ahava made a surprising discovery as an adult.

Ahava was teaching at Krieger Schechter Day School around 15 years ago when her music students told her that they had just learned a new prayer and wanted to sing it for her.

“They sang it, and I was weeping. I was emotional, and this kind of reaction happened consistently, when it had to do with Jewish-oriented [things], especially Hebrew,” Ahava said.

She called her mother on the phone that weekend and told her the story and how Hebrew prayer often brought her to tears. That was when her mom told her that her side of the family was actually Jewish.

“That was the first time I heard about that,” Ahava said.

All of a sudden, what seemed like an innate reaction to Jewish prayer made sense to Ahava.

Today, Ahava has embraced Jewish life and is studying to become a mashpiah, or Jewish spiritual director, through the ALEPH Ordination Program. She expects to complete the program in January.

The Cockeyesville resident is a member at Kol HaLev, where she has been helping and plans to take on a permanent role after completing her program. She is also a musician at the shul. Ahava said that she is eager to continue to be a part of the community and help people along the same journey that she has been on since that phone call with her mother.

“Through Hashpa’ah, I seek to help those I work with discover more deeply who they are, their truest self, and to discover what it is they truly want and to learn to recognize, to listen and to follow their own inner knowing,” Ahava said.

One might wonder how, with a name like Shira Ahava, she didn’t have any idea that she was Jewish. Ahava was born with a different name, but adopted this one as part of her commitment to Judaism.

“That was my beginning, and I have continued in my Jewish spiritual path,” she said. “I have found a deep well within Judaism, especially through the mystical branch of Judaism that I find to be profound and endless in its wisdom.”

For Ahava, her understanding of Judaism and its holy nature is largely rooted in each and every individual.

“I believe that this source of all, what many call ‘God,’ is too great to be confined within our human understanding or within any one of our faith traditions,” she said. “I also believe that we all have access to this source, which is within each one of us at the center of our being.”

In addition to her membership at Kol HaLev, Ahava belongs to an Orthodox shul in Israel. She spends a few months each year there, and attends events virtually, as well. This combination of Jewish worship styles between the two synagogues offers Ahava a diverse understanding of modern Judaism.

Ahava’s commitment to Judaism includes exploring its many traditions and perspectives, an approach she hopes to bring to her work as a mashpiah.

“It’s very nurturing and enriching for my ongoing Jewish development,” she said.

She added as she continues on the road of Jewish self-discovery, she will only become better at helping those around her do the same.

“It’s like the deeper and the more connected and the more true we are to our essence, the more powerful our giving becomes, because you can’t give more than what you are,” Ahava said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com