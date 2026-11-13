Richard Alan Sherman, of Pikesville, passed away on November 3, at the age of 77. He is survived by his beloved spouse, Anne Sherman; dear sibling, David Sherman (Barbara). He was predeceased by his devoted father, Sidney Sherman; devoted mother, Gladys Sherman-Ruddie.

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