Remember When: ‘Israeli Arabs: Light and Shadow’

Arab Israeli political parties enjoyed their best showing in the country’s history In the Israeli elections held two weeks ago.

The Joint List finished with 11 seats in the Knesset. Ra’am won 8. The Times of Israel reported this surpassed the previous combined high of 15 seats between the two parties, set in 2020. The Israel Democracy Institute said Arab turnout in the election came in at more than 75%, the highest since the 1996 elections.

In the Nov. 2, 1979 edition of the Baltimore Jewish Times, Gideon Wiegert wrote a story called “Israeli Arabs: Light and Shadow” that opens with a quote from Sheikh Hamad Abu Rabiyaa, one of the first Arab Knesset members.

“I have my own Arab dignity and identity, yet I am loyal to the State of Israel and expect it to trust me — I cherish both values and wish to preserve them both,” he said.

The story’s title is a characterization Wiegert makes to describe the dynamic of the dual identity of Israeli Arabs.

“Today, in an era of peace with Egypt, yet with mounting tensions with Jordan and the Palestinian groupings in other parts of the Arab world, the problems of Israel’s Arab citizens may be described as a mosaic of hopes and disappointment, of light and shadow,” Wiegert said.

This year’s results can be attributed to a pessimism in the minds of Israeli Arabs toward the future of the country, according to the Israel Democracy Institute.

In a poll, 78.5% of Arab respondents said they were pessimistic about the future of democratic governance in Israel, while just 45% of Jewish respondents said the same.

In 1979, Wiegert wrote that Israel’s Arab population had ballooned over the course of the country’s history from around 110,000 to nearly half a million. Today, that number stands at more than 2 million.

Today, as Israel’s politicians jockey for allegiances in the Knesset and form coalitions that will eventually result in a new governing body, Arab votes are as important as ever. In 1979, Wiegert summed it up in a way that is still applicable today, even as the numbers have changed.

“There is still a long road to complete equality for Israel’s half a million Arabs, to a situation in which they will feel themselves full partners in their home state,” Wiegert wrote.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com