Police Not Probing Man Who Tried to Enter DC Synagogue with Unregistered gun for Hate Crime

Jessica Russak-Hoffman | JNS

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., is not investigating an incident in which Tyler Finn, 32, of Lynchburg, Va., tried to enter Washington Hebrew Congregation with an unregistered gun as a hate crime, according to an incident report.

Finn faces charges of carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition, the police department told JNS.

Washington Hebrew Congregation is a nearly 175-year-old Reform synagogue that is “welcoming, inclusive and vibrant,” according to its website. It is located near the American University campus and the National Cathedral.

According to a statement from the synagogue, the incident occurred shortly before its morning Shabbat service on Nov. 7, when a metal detector alerted security officers to an armed individual attempting to enter the building. The synagogue’s security officers denied Finn entry and recovered a concealed, loaded revolver and two pocket knives.

The synagogue said Finn was part of a scheduled visit by a religious-studies class from Liberty University, which had previously visited as part of the congregation’s interfaith dialogue efforts.

Police officers responded to the synagogue at around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. Security officers told the police that they detained Finn and recovered a gun after it set off the synagogue’s metal detectors. The synagogue said there was no physical altercation.

“The man was arrested on scene,” the police department told JNS.

The police report has “no” marked under whether it is a suspected hate crime.

Finn was released from police custody on Monday, according to the synagogue, which said it remains in close communication with law enforcement. His next scheduled court date is in December.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington stated that its community security initiative spoke with the synagogue and the police department and “there is no ongoing threat.”

The synagogue likewise characterized the incident as isolated and said it believes there is no ongoing threat to the community. The congregation said its security measures worked as intended and that it continues to work with local law enforcement to ensure congregants’ safety.

“We are deeply grateful to our WHC security team and local law enforcement for their swift response, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to keeping our community safe,” the synagogue stated, thanking community members and partner organizations for their expressions of support.

The incident occurred shortly before the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the “night of broken glass” in 1938, prior to the Holocaust.