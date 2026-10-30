Phyllis Gordon, age 96, passed away Tuesday, October 20. She was born August 5, 1930 in Bayonne, NJ, to the late Bernard and Dora (nee Horn) Moskowitz, she lived in Bayonne until moving to Easton, MD with her husband, Edward. They owned and operated Young Co-Eds, a children’s clothing store and Matthew’s Women’s Apparel, both in Easton, MD for more than 30 years. Phyllis and Edward were founding members of Temple B’nai Israel in Easton. After moving to Baltimore, MD, she worked for the Center for Jewish Education (currently Jewish Educational Services) a long time agency of the Associated: The Jewish Federation of Baltimore. Phyllis and Edward retired to Boynton Beach, FL and then Phyllis moved to Sinai Residences in Boca Raton, FL.

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