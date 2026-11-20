Pennsylvania State University is drawing criticism after its Jewish studies program hosted a Nov. 17 lecture titled “Do we need to decolonize Holocaust museums?”

In a statement , Penn State said that it understands “concerns regarding the external speaker’s use of the word ‘decolonization’ in the event’s title, and we recognize how hurtful it was to many in our community.”

“The presence of any speaker on campus in no way constitutes an endorsement by the university of the views being espoused,” it said.

The public university said that Tommaso Milani, the program director, said that “decolonizing” a museum refers to “the ethical questions concerning artifact collections, whose voices are represented in those collections, and how institutions can address historical injustices related to the acquisition and presentation of their collections.”

The university said that the lecture “examined questions regarding how museums care for objects taken from Jewish individuals and communities and the responsibilities institutions have when pieces on display were never returned to survivors or their descendants when their descendants asked for them.” It added that “neither the lecture nor the discussion diminished the significance of the Holocaust, the experiences of survivors or the importance of Holocaust museums and memorials.”

JNS sought comment from Penn State. The university appears to have taken down the link to the event from its calendar.

In 2024, the student president of the Penn State Hillel testified that “we didn’t feel safe on campus for most of the fall semester” after Oct. 7. “We were worried while walking to classes that someone would know we were Jewish and say something hurtful or stalk us,” the student said.

Erica Lehrer, a history professor at Concordia University in Montreal, gave the talk at Penn State.

When critics asked the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to comment, since Lehrer was a fellow at the Washington museum, Jeff Miller, chair of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, appeared to downplay Lehrer’s connection with the museum.

“Erica Lehrer was a scholar at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum for just three months in 2024. She does not represent the museum,” he stated.

“At a time when antisemitism and Holocaust denial are spreading at alarming rates, the last thing we need is organizations fighting among themselves based on misleading accusations,” he said, of attacks on the museum.

“We have real enemies to confront. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is not one of them,” he said. “We need unity, integrity and a commitment to the truth. That includes holding ourselves to the same standards we demand of others.”

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.) called the lecture “fake, garbage ‘scholarship,’” in a social media post. Miller shared a news report about that statement from the senator.

“As a soldier, I and so many others fought for our freedoms, including freedom of speech. Just as important as academic freedom are academic rigor and the quality of our education system,” McCormick stated. “As I told my good friend, the president of Penn State, this morning, the ideas highlighted in this lecture are not only deeply offensive rot, but they are also nonsensical gibberish unworthy of a great university.”

Gerald Steinberg, founder of NGO Monitor, stated that “‘decolonize’ is an all-purpose political slogan, embodying the manipulative power of anti-Western, anti-democracy ideologues. Like their Bolshevik precursors, they should not be dismissed as irrelevant ‘lunatics’ or ‘useful idiots.’”

“The Jewish studies program, no less, is now engaging in the pseudo-human science called ‘decolonization,’” stated Hussain Abdul-Hussain, a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

“Colonialism is part of the DNA of human civilization and a vehicle of its advancement. Vilifying it started with newer empires trying to replace older ones,” he said. “America invented Arab nationalism to unseat Europe in the Middle East. Russia and China deployed decolonization against the West in a bid to take its global place.”

JNS sought comment from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Israeli diplomats also decried Lehrer’s lecture. Tammy Rahamimoff-Honig, Israeli ambassador to Sweden, stated that the university held a “lecture advocating against Holocaust museums, because apparently they perpetuate ‘biases, exclusions and silences.’ Holocaust museums are now the problem? The world has officially lost its moral compass.”

Yosi Levi Sfari, Israeli ambassador to Bulgaria, stated that the lecture was “sickening.”

“Turning the Holocaust into a political battleground and rewriting Jewish history under the banner of academic discourse,” he wrote. “Shameful.”

A U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum spokesman told Jewish Insider that “even suggesting that Holocaust museums need to be ‘decolonized’ is deeply offensive to survivors and the memory of the victims of the Holocaust.”

In a description of the event, the Penn State Judaic studies department stated that a “central issue animating and transforming the museum sector” is “the call to decolonize.”

“This appeal began with indigenous activists, whose communities have been overwhelmingly hurt by the museum sector’s history and status quo,” the event ad states. “Museums of mass violence—Holocaust museums paradigmatic among them—have been largely exempt from decolonial critiques.”

“As products of 20th and 21st century social justice mandates and often created at the behest of survivor communities, they seem at first glance not to be obvious targets for such scrutiny,” it states. “Yet, Holocaust museums are not free from entanglements with state power nor from inherited traditions and infrastructures of museum practice with their attendant biases, exclusions and silences.”

The description doesn’t say with which “state power” Holocaust museums might be entangled.

Lehrer was one of the professors who signed a 2021 statement opposing the adoption of the widely used International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of Jew-hatred.

She gave a lecture by the same title and with the same description as the Penn State one at University of Michigan in April.