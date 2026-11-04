Editorial: Peace Is More Than the Absence of War

President Donald Trump wants to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. So does almost everyone else. After years of destruction, staggering casualties and diplomatic frustration, a negotiated settlement is necessary. But ending a war and establishing peace are not the same thing. And the distinction matters enormously.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul recently accused Trump of abandoning Ukraine and embracing Russian President Vladimir Putin. His indictment is sweeping, perhaps excessively so. Negotiating with an adversary does not mean endorsing his conduct. Nor is it unreasonable for Washington to question indefinite military assistance, demand greater European responsibility or acknowledge that Ukraine may never recover all its occupied territory through military force. These are legitimate considerations, not evidence of disloyalty to democratic values.

Trump’s willingness to challenge longstanding assumptions about American obligations could be an asset. Europe has the resources and greatest immediate interest in containing Russian aggression. It should shoulder more of the burden. And diplomacy sometimes requires accepting realities that neither justice nor military power can reverse. But there is a difference between recognizing unpleasant realities and rewarding the conduct that created them.

That is where Trump’s approach raises troubling questions. His administration has offered Moscow sanctions relief, ruled out Ukrainian NATO membership and pressed Kyiv toward territorial concessions. Yet Putin has shown little willingness to compromise. Russia continues attacking Ukrainian cities and infrastructure while insisting on terms that would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future aggression.

What, precisely, is Washington receiving in return? This is not merely a question of negotiating tactics. It goes to the heart of what any settlement is supposed to accomplish.

Putin’s invasion was not simply a dispute over borders. It was an effort to deny a neighboring country the right to determine its own future. A ceasefire that leaves Russia believing military aggression eventually produces territorial rewards may stop today’s fighting while encouraging tomorrow’s conflict.

That does not mean Ukraine must fight until every inch of territory is recovered. Nor does it require permanent American military commitments. A realistic settlement may involve painful compromises, internationally monitored arrangements and European security guarantees.

But those compromises must be accompanied by credible consequences for renewed Russian aggression. Sanctions relief should be earned, not anticipated. Security guarantees must be enforceable, not rhetorical. And Ukraine must retain meaningful control over its future. The United States should resist the temptation to negotiate Ukraine’s future over Ukraine’s head. Great powers may possess the leverage to impose settlements on smaller nations. That does not make those settlements legitimate or durable.

Trump deserves credit for recognizing that this war needs a diplomatic conclusion. He would deserve considerably more if he produced an agreement that prevented its recurrence. The danger is not that Washington is talking to Putin. It is that Washington may be confusing Putin’s willingness to negotiate with his willingness to abandon the ambitions that caused the war.

The measure of American diplomacy should not be whether it persuades Russia to stop fighting today. It should be whether it convinces Russia that starting another war tomorrow would be a disastrous mistake. Anything less may be a ceasefire. It is not yet peace.