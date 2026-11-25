Whether you are preparing Thanksgiving dinner or enjoying leftover turkey in the days that follow, navigating wine pairings for this meal can feel challenging. A single plate often combines lean white meat, rich dark meat, savory gravy, herbal stuffing, tart cranberry sauce, and sweet potatoes—making it impossible for any single bottle to pair perfectly with everything. Before exploring specific recommendations to serve your guests, it helps to understand the core principles behind successful pairings:

Match weight with weight. Light dishes want lighter wines and rich dishes want fuller ones. A delicate white disappears next to braised brisket, and a big Cabernet will flatten a plate of roasted vegetables.

Acid is your best friend. Wines with bright acidity, the quality that makes your mouth water, cut through gravy and fat and refresh your palate between bites. Acidic wines also stand up to tart foods like cranberry sauce. If you remember one rule for Thanksgiving, make it this one.

Go easy on tannin. Tannin is the drying grip you feel from many red wines, similar to strong black tea. Rich, salty, fatty dishes tend to soften its impression, which is why Cabernet and a rib steak get along so well. Turkey breast is lean, so a very tannic red can taste harsh and bitter next to it. Save the big reds for the brisket and the dark meat.

Sweet food makes dry wine taste harsher. Sugar on the plate makes any dry wine seem more sour and bitter, mutes its fruit and makes its alcohol feel hotter. Ripe, fruity reds are no exception. The real fix for candied sweet potatoes and cranberry relish is a wine with a touch of sweetness of its own. For dessert, the wine should be at least as sweet as the pie.

Mind the alcohol. High alcohol makes chili heat burn more, and sweet dishes make alcohol feel hotter. Thanksgiving is also a long meal, so wines around 12 to 13.5 percent are a sensible guideline, though not a rule.

Echo or contrast. You can mirror a flavor, like an earthy Pinot Noir with mushroom stuffing, or play against it, like crisp bubbles against something salty or fried. Both approaches work.

Kosher Bottles for Every Corner of the Table

For each grape family, here is a value pick and a step up. Prices are typical online retail and vary by store and vintage.

Sparkling wine

• Value: Bartenura Prosecco Brut (Veneto, Italy), about $17 to $22, mevushal. Made from the Glera grape, it is light, crisp and easy to pour for a crowd.

• Step up: Drappier Carte d’Or Brut Champagne, about $60 to $75, mevushal. Pinot Noir dominated, at about 80 percent of the blend, with plenty of body to keep pouring right through the turkey.

Riesling and Gewurztraminer

• Value: Koenig Gewurztraminer (Alsace, France), about $17 to $22. Importer Royal Wine describes Koenig as the first kosher wine cellar in France and this wine as semi dry, with lychee and floral aromas. That touch of sweetness makes it the pick for candied sweet potatoes.

• Step up: Hagafen Estate Dry Riesling (Napa Valley), about $35. From the pioneering Napa kosher winery founded by Irit and Ernie Weir in 1979. As the name says, this one is dry, so pour it with the turkey and savory sides and leave the candied dishes to the Koenig.

Chardonnay

• Value: Herzog Lineage Chardonnay (Clarksburg, California), about $20 to $22, mevushal. A reliable crowd pleaser for turkey and gravy, though at about 14.5 percent alcohol it runs above the guideline I suggested earlier.

• Step up: Covenant Lavan Chardonnay (Sonoma Mountain), about $45 to $50, not mevushal. From the small Scopus Vineyard, with stone fruit, citrus and a mineral core framed by restrained oak.

Pinot Noir and Gamay

• Value: Twin Suns Pinot Noir (Lodi, California), about $16 to $22, mevushal. Ripe cherry, strawberry and raspberry, silky and easy to like. At about 14.4 percent alcohol, it is fuller than a classic Burgundy.

• Step up: Arnaud Baillot Bourgogne Hautes Cotes de Beaune 2023 (Burgundy), about $57 to $60, not mevushal. Real red Burgundy from a young Beaune winemaker. If you want to go further, his Volnay runs about $130.

• For Gamay: Chateau de Bellevue Morgon Grand Cras 2023 (Beaujolais), about $30 to $35. A cru Beaujolais from the Morgon village, with cherry and raspberry fruit. Give it 20 minutes in the refrigerator before serving.

Barbera

• Value: Dacci Barbera d’Asti (Piedmont), about $19 to $25, mevushal. Barbera’s high acidity makes it a natural with sausage stuffing.

• Step up: Pescaja Soliter Barbera d’Asti (Piedmont), about $37. The 2023 is mevushal, while some older vintages are not, so check the label if that matters at your table.

Grenache, Syrah and Zinfandel

• Value: Baron Herzog Old Vine Zinfandel (California), about $15, mevushal. Spicy and smoky, with plum and pepper. Great with dark meat and anything smoked.

• Step up: Domaine Raymond Usseglio Chateauneuf du Pape (Rhone Valley), about $45 to $75 depending on vintage and store, so watch for sales. Mostly Grenache, with berry and pepper notes. The old vine Vieilles Vignes bottling runs about $88.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Bordeaux blends

• Value: Chateau Greysac Medoc (Bordeaux), about $35 to $40, mevushal. A classic Cru Bourgeois with plum, blueberry and licorice, firm enough for brisket.

• Step up: Chateau du Tertre 2021 (Margaux), about $95 to $110. A classified growth that will make the brisket the star of the evening.

Dessert wines

• Value: Bartenura Moscato, about $16 to $18, mevushal. Gently sweet and lightly fizzy, with pear and tangerine. Best with lighter desserts like apple crisp or a not too sweet pumpkin pie.

• Step up: Porto Cordovero Ruby Port, about $25 to $27. Genuine Port from Portugal, back in kosher form, and the answer for pecan pie and anything chocolate. For a true splurge, look for a kosher Sauternes such as Chateau de Rayne Vigneau.

A Final Pour

My advice is simple: open a sparkling wine, an aromatic white and a light red, add a bigger red if brisket is on the menu, and pour small glasses so everyone can compare. For more on this topic, I joined the YechielDrinks podcast for a special Thanksgiving episode which you can listen to here: https://yechieldrinks.buzzsprout.com/

Happy Thanksgiving and L’Chaim!

Jules Polonetsky is a Wine and Spirits Education Trust Level 3 certified wine expert who edits a wine education website at kosher-wine.org. He is a former consumers affairs commissioner for New York City.