Micah Arenstein | JTA

Mossad helped prevent an Islamic State-linked attack at a planned 2024 Taylor Swift concert at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, the former chief of Israel’s foreign intelligence agency said on Monday.

David Barnea, Mossad’s director at the time, said during the ELNET Jerusalem Summit that Austrian intelligence shared a warning with Mossad ahead of the show scheduled for Aug. 9, 2024. ELNET promotes Israeli-European ties.

The Israeli spy agency analyzed Austria’s information to aid in the arrest of members of a suspected terrorist cell, Barnea said, adding that the arrests prevented the potential mass murder of “up to hundreds of young European men and women.”

The concert organizer Barracuda Music canceled the three back-to-back, sold-out concerts on Aug. 7, a day before Swift’s first show at the venue. Austrian national Beran A., whose last name was not shared in accordance with Austrian privacy rules, was sentenced in May 2026 to 15 years in prison after being convicted of offenses including planning the attack.

The CIA and other U.S. intelligence agencies helped disrupt the plot, then-CIA deputy director David Cohen said at the time.