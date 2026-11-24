Every holiday season at the Jewish Connection Network, Jews come together to donate their time and abilities to help the less fortunate.

Over the course of a number of events, attendees gather and contribute their efforts to help those who need it most. But it’s not just Jews that they’re helping, said Jewish Connection Network director of experiences strategy Alli Berger.

“The Jewish Connection Network is all about designing opportunities to engage the Jewish community in connecting with each other. But also, when we think about our volunteer work, we do serve the broader community in Greater Baltimore, and I think there’s something inherently Jewish about meeting those needs and taking care of our neighbors,” Berger said.

Mitzvah Month runs for all of December, with a number of “packing parties,” hands-on volunteer opportunities and more. Upon registration, volunteers are asked whether they want to help pack winter care packages, deliver the care packages or volunteer with nonprofits on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Mitzvah Month engages between 250 and 350 volunteers each year, and Berger said that it is a chance for the folks who join to become more connected to their community.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and connect through service. They can connect with each other as volunteers, they can connect with local organizations that are doing important work in this community. It’s really beautiful,” she said.

Planning for something so big is, of course, not easy.

“Behind the scenes, there is a lot of work,” Berger said. “We start in March, so we’re really working on it almost year-round.”

For Samantha Levitt, senior associate of volunteer experiences, 2026 will be her first Mitzvah Month since joining the team. She said that it’s been many months of hard work, but that it will all be worth it come December.

“I’m just excited for all of it. I’m excited to see it come together,” she said. “There’s a lot of moving pieces involved with planning each of the packing parties, figuring out logistics for all of the supplies, coordinating with volunteers,” Levitt said. “We have a wonderful volunteer committee that has been great in terms of their advice. A lot of them have been doing this for several years, and they’re very passionate about Mitzvah Month and about service. So it’s been great to see the process almost beginning to end.”

Registration opened on Nov. 19, with folks able to sign up for as much or as little as they want. The care packages will go to 16 different local nonprofits that address food insecurity and homelessness. The packing parties will be held on Dec. 6, 13 and 20.

“Paying it forward is a beautiful thing,” said Leslie Davis, Jewish Connection Network director of communications.

Berger said that seeing all of this come to fruition is wonderful, but that it’s the start of something, not the end.

“It’s extremely gratifying, and I think all of us feel so good about it. Once we’re back in January, there’s more work to be done. Our volunteers who participate, we really want to build those relationships with them. So once January comes around, we’re following up. We want to get to know them, and we want to help them identify what their next Jewish step is,” Berger said.

She added that, at Jewish Connection Network, service is just part of the mission and one of many methods to help people connect Jewishly. Whatever the organization can do to connect people to their roots and to their community is a good thing, she said.

“It could be another service opportunity, it could be meeting more Jewish friends. It could be connecting [people] to another Jewish organization,” Berger said. “That’s really the mission of the Jewish Connection Network, to help people along their Jewish journey. Volunteering is a great entry point, but where else can we guide these people once we get into the next year?”

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com