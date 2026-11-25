When Laura Weiner was expecting her first child, her father, Marvin Hurwitz, took on a project of his own. He went to the library and compiled pages of possible baby names, researching their meanings and connections to family members the baby would honor.

He prepared separate lists for boys and girls, then repeated the process when another grandchild was expected.

“He would go and do the research,” Weiner recalled.

It was characteristic of Hurwitz, a journalist, publications director and financial adviser whose thoroughness extended to family life.

Hurwitz, a longtime Pikesville resident who later lived in Columbia and belonged to Beth El Congregation, died Nov. 12 at age 89. He had been treated for cancer for four years.

Born Aug. 3, 1937, in Dorchester, Massachusetts, he was the son of Bernard and Gladys Hurwitz. His father worked in newspaper distribution, and his mother maintained a kosher home.

His grandfather, Rabbi Phillip Hurwitz, taught Marvin Hebrew and prepared him for his bar mitzvah. Family Passover Seders lasted five or six hours, although young Marvin occasionally escaped to play with his cousins.

After graduating from Boston Latin School in 1955, Hurwitz attended Boston University, covering its baseball and basketball teams for The Boston Globe. One of his proudest accomplishments was helping establish an integrated chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, serving as its vice president at a time when racial and religious discrimination remained widespread on college campuses.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in government in 1959 and a master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in 1961.

Marvin’s cousin, Chet Hurwitz, recalled how his father, Boston Globe sportswriter Hy Hurwitz, inspired Marvin’s interest in sports journalism.

Chet remembered Marvin taking him to his first professional football game, when the Boston Patriots played at Boston University’s stadium. Marvin, then 25, let his 8-year-old cousin eat virtually everything sold at the concession stands.

“I remember it vividly,” Chet said, recalling cotton candy, popcorn, peanuts and ice cream.

Hurwitz began his journalism career in 1961 as sports editor of the Medford Daily Mercury in Massachusetts. He wrote a daily column covering local and national sports, including high school rivalries, Tufts University athletics and professional teams.

In 1965, he joined United Press International in Atlanta as a writer-editor. There, his uncle arranged a meeting with baseball great Hank Aaron, whom Hurwitz had admired since childhood.

He later moved to Chicago as a staff writer for the national Blue Cross Association. Promoted to senior editor, he established The Blue Cross Digest, a daily report about medicine, hospitals and health care distributed nationwide.

After editing Patient Care magazine in Connecticut, he returned to Chicago in 1970 as Blue Cross’ director of information services. He supervised 17 employees, directed publications, prepared executive speeches and sometimes served as spokesman.

He also handled publicity for multiple Chicago dinners honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Hurwitz recalled marching with King in Chicago and meeting civil rights figures Julian Bond, Coretta Scott King and Maynard Jackson.

Chet Hurwitz said his cousin’s commitment to equal opportunity reflected his awareness of discrimination against Jewish professionals and other minorities.

“He had a sense of fairness that people be given the opportunities they deserve,” Chet said.

In 1978, Hurwitz moved his family to Pikesville to become director of publications for the Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. He supervised writers producing press releases and annual reports.

When Johns Hopkins reorganized in 1982, Hurwitz began a second career in financial services. Starting at E.F. Hutton, he developed investment services for Tower Federal Credit Union and Taneytown Bank & Trust. At Tower, he established what he described as one of the nation’s first credit union brokerage operations, serving National Security Agency employees at Fort Meade.

He later specialized in retirement planning for educators, health care workers and retirees. In 2003, he opened his own advisory practice, while continuing to write for business and financial publications.

Politically active in Maryland, Hurwitz represented the state at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, helped raise funds for John Kerry and supervised a Baltimore telephone bank for Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign.

His wife, Barbara, was a constant presence through his career changes. They met at a synagogue dance in 1963 that neither had wanted to attend, their daughter recalled. They began dancing and married that December.

The couple lived in Pikesville for 30 years before moving to Quarry Lake. They maintained ties to Beth El Congregation in Pikesville.

Despite his demanding career, Hurwitz was closely involved with daughters Laura and Stacey Heller. Weiner recalled how he would drop everything to help with essays, school projects or other problems, sometimes working well past dinnertime.

As a grandfather, known affectionately as Papa, he got down on his hands and knees so grandchildren could ride on his back. He and Barbara took them to the zoo, prepared a room for their sleepovers and welcomed them on New Year’s Eve.

Barbara died in December 2021 after nearly six decades of marriage. Hurwitz retired the following month and later moved to Vantage Point Residences in Columbia, where he “found new purpose in life,” he wrote in a family memoir.

In that memoir, he reflected on his grief, career and satisfaction in his two children and four grandchildren. Following cancer treatment in 2022, he remained determined to stay active.

Writing about retirement community residents who continued meaningful activities despite physical limitations, he said, “Their accomplishments amaze me. They are my future heroes.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Baltimore Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.