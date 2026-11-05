Lori Gamerman, Remembered for Kindness and Resilience, Dies at 62

Lori Gamerman walked the halls of King David Nursing & Rehabilitation Center over and over, determined to improve her health. As she passed residents and staff, she said hello, offered a compliment or told them to have a nice day.

“She was extraordinarily friendly,” said her sister, Linda Burstyn. “That was probably what the people at King David would remember most about her.”

Gamerman, a Pikesville resident who worked to remain independent despite intellectual and physical challenges and a long series of illnesses, died Oct. 12. She was 62.

Born Dec. 25, 1963, to Esther and Alfred Gamerman, she was one of four children, with brothers Michael and Louis “Eliezer” Gamerman and sister Linda Burstyn. She grew up primarily in Owings Mills near the Jewish Community Center. Burstyn described her as a shy, quiet, reserved and polite child who liked art and music and especially enjoyed playing with children.

Gamerman attended Powhatan Elementary School, Franklin Elementary School, Franklin Middle School and Owings Mills High School. As a young adult, she attended Villa Julie College, now Stevenson University. She later held several kinds of jobs, including work as a receptionist, in childcare and in restaurant kitchens.

She had a mild intellectual disability, Burstyn said, but worked hard to build an independent life. Before moving to King David, Gamerman shared a home in Pikesville with a roommate and attended an adult day program.

“She didn’t let that limit her,” Burstyn said. “She worked hard to be independent and to have friends and to be self-sufficient.”

Health problems began when Gamerman was in her early 20s. Over the years, she had several kinds of cancer, underwent a kidney transplant and dealt with diabetes and thyroid and heart problems. A fall four years before her death marked the beginning of a further decline in her health, Burstyn said.

Her repeated recoveries led Burstyn to call her “the cat with nine lives” and the “Energizer Bunny.” Gamerman was grateful for the doctors who treated her, her sister said, and she took pride in doing what she could to protect her health. She exercised, watched her carbohydrate intake and encouraged others to take care of themselves.

The hall walking at King David became one of her regular routines. Burstyn said residents and staff saw how hard Gamerman worked and were encouraged by her persistence.

She also watched out for other residents. She wanted to make sure they received their medicine on time and paid close attention to how staff members treated them. When residents died, Gamerman pressed for memorial ceremonies so friends who could not attend a funeral would have an opportunity to remember them.

Gamerman also helped keep shared spaces straightened and clean. One of her close friends was a resident named Bebe, whom she helped play bingo. She also looked out for Bebe’s belongings and made sure her friend could take part in the games.

Outside King David, Gamerman enjoyed going out to eat, visiting the Druid Ridge duck pond and stopping at Rita’s Italian Ice & Custard. She loved visitors and frequently telephoned friends to wish them “a good Shabbos.”

She also enjoyed spending time at Burstyn’s home while her sister prepared for Shabbat. Jewish holidays meant family visits and foods Gamerman anticipated throughout the year: latkes for Chanukah, hamantaschen for Purim and fried matzah for Passover.

Her connection with Chabad of Owings Mills grew through Burstyn, who told the congregation that her sister was ill. Chabad members, including Rabbi Nochum Katsenelenbogen, began visiting her. Burstyn later took Gamerman to Chabad during Sukkot.

During that visit, Gamerman insisted on performing the lulav ritual completely. Katsenelenbogen later recalled that when someone offered to help, she replied, “No. I want to do it the real way. I want to do all six directions.”

Gamerman gave tzedakah and asked that people who were ill be included in Mi Shebeirach prayers. She also loved animals. Her gray cat, Max, was an important companion, and she was among the residents who most frequently welcomed visits from Pets on Wheels, Burstyn said.

Family remained central to her life. Gamerman was close to Burstyn’s children and was especially devoted to her grand-nephew, Adam Perry Burstyn, whom the family called “Baby Adam.” She bought him gifts, watched videos of him and repeatedly asked to see him on FaceTime.

“She lived for him,” Burstyn said.

Burstyn was in Israel on a volunteer mission when she received the call about her sister’s death at 3 a.m. Before the burial, she placed a bracelet she made bearing Gamerman’s Hebrew name, Leah, with her sister and described it as a heavenly “fast pass.”

At King David, Gamerman’s absence could be felt in the hallways she had walked, the greetings she offered and the bingo games she shared with Bebe. Bebe’s daughter, according to Burstyn, offered the image that stayed with the family: “They’re in heaven together playing bingo.”

Katsenelenbogen said Gamerman did not allow her difficulties to keep her from appreciating her life. “She recognized and appreciated all the blessings that she had in her life,” he said, “and she was truly a happy person as a result of that.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Baltimore Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.