Learning at Chabad By Andrew Guckes - November 4, 2026 0 Share FacebookXPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailTumblrMixPrint Students at University of Maryland Chabad gathered last week for some Jewish learning. (Courtesy of UMD Chabad) Related Posts JUSA Chabad Provides a Jewish Home for Service MembersAccording to Chabad, there are more than 3,500 Chabad houses worldwide — in cities and… Eau du ChabadAs part of one of its women’s programs, Chabad of Ellicott City hosted a perfume-making… Local Chabad houses organize community sedersTo anyone without a place at a seder table this coming Passover, or anyone who…