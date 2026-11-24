For years, there have been conferences for area congregational Hebrew schools. There was one for Baltimore-area shuls, as well as one for Howard County synagogues. Other parts of the region had them, as well.

It’s only been for the last five years, however, that all Greater Baltimore area synagogues have held one conference where they can swap ideas and discuss the future of congregational education in the region.

The conference is put on by Jewish Educational Services, with this year’s event held Nov. 22 at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation. JES director of community partnerships in education Julie Tonti said that it’s a chance for congregational school educators to join up and put their heads together.

“It feels like a lot of my work is just working in partnership and just helping directors move in the direction that they want to, with more support. A lot of directors are really looking to do more education and more professional development for their teachers, but they don’t necessarily have any time to plan it or any time to implement it,” she said. “What’s great about JES is that we’re able to be there for the schools and plan these things that are really important for building strong teachers and strong teaching.”

Each year the conference focuses on a different theme, this year’s being “re-imagine.” Past themes have included spirituality and chesed, among others.

“This year is a lot about dreaming a lot about how we understand where the future of Jewish education is going and how we could reimagine our classrooms to kind of fit in the future of Jewish education,” Tonti said.

The conference is open to teachers whose schools register with JES ahead of time, with a full day of programming that includes speakers, breakout sessions, a collaborative art experience and more.

“[Because the theme is about] dreaming and reimagination, we’re coming together for the first part of the conference to do a guided art activity where they can just think big picture and just dream about the future, and then the second part of the conference is a lot of very specific hands-on how they can bring this into their classroom,” Tonti said.

There is also an outdoor learning session that will bring teachers to a “living laboratory,” Tonti said, helping them through interactive activities and peer-to-peer learning.

Many of the synagogues that attend the conference each year are well-established institutions in Baltimore’s Jewish community. But there are other synagogues that attend from across the region, and that’s just as, if not more important, as it gives them giving them an opportunity to connect with area educators.

Tonti cited a synagogue located in Havre de Grace as an example.

“We have a wonderful synagogue called Adas Shalom that we’ve been working with, and they’ve been involved in the conference now for a few years. They’re a smaller community, but they’re growing, and they come every year in T-shirts that they make and [other] fun stuff,” Tonti said. “They bring so much good energy and good spirit to the conference.”

Tonti said that, regardless of a synagogue’s size or how many students it has in its schools, they all want the same things.

“People are looking for community. Families are looking for support while they’re raising their Jewish children. So yes, those communities are growing, and they are really interested in partnering with larger, more established communities in Baltimore. We have a lot of resources, and we love to help support them as well,” Tonti said.

This year’s conference is particularly special because it serves as a jumping-off point for a cohort JES is launching that will help continue the learning throughout the year. Applications for the Ma’ayan Fellowship opened in November, with the first meeting coming in January.

For JES and local congregational school teachers, the conference is part of a broader effort to strengthen Jewish education across the region.

“It’s so important because the students that go to congregational schools are the students that are mainly out in larger society. They’re going to public schools, they’re meeting non-Jews, and they have to understand who they are and where they come from,” Tonti said. “Now, in the world with [there being] so much antisemitism, if they don’t even understand who they are, how can other people understand anything about the Jewish world and the Jewish community? So it’s really important that the teachers be educated, and the teachers connect to the students, and the students can be raised to be knowledgeable Jewish citizens.”

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com