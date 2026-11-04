Jewish Connection Network Goes to Conference By Andrew Guckes - November 4, 2026 0 Share FacebookXPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailTumblrMixPrint Jewish Connection Network team members gathered with colleagues from around the United States at Assembly’s conference in late October. (Courtesy of Jewish Connection Network) Related Posts Macks Center Rebrands as Jewish Connection Network, Providing Opportunities to ConnectAddie Lewis Klein wasn’t sure whether now, with the Israel-Hamas war raging, was the right… For 20 Years, the Network Has Pitched in Service on XMasWinter is a tough time to be homeless and hungry. When the weather turns cold,… At the Network, Mitzvah Month Is in Full SwingBefore it merged into the Jewish Connection Network, Jewish Volunteer Connection used to hold a…