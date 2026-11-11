JES Unites Teachers By JT Staff - November 11, 2026 0 Share FacebookXPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailTumblrMixPrint Jewish Educational Services brought together 115 early childhood educators from seven preschools for a workshop last week. (Courtesy of JES) Related Posts JES Holds Early Childhood Educator’s RetreatFor some, when you say the word “teacher,” the image of an adult in front… Teaching the TeachersJewish Educational Services ran nine different back-to-school workshops, which were attended by more than 300… Educator Expo Brings Day School Teachers Together for Afternoon of LearningFor the first time ever, educators in grades K-8 at Jewish day schools and yeshivas…