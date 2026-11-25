Sharon Udasin | JTA

U.S. special envoy Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, says Israel is facing a “fork in the road” between global power player and pariah state, according to an interview in New York Magazine.

His message comes at a time when the relationship between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump has become increasingly fraught, and as the former tries to make the case for renewed strikes on Iran.

The statement also appeared to reflect frustration that Kushner’s plans for the Gaza strip have stalled with the Israeli army still in the territory.

“I feel like the fork in the road,” Kushner said, “is Israel could rise from the tragedy of Oct. 7, be much more secure and much more integrated into the world, or they can go on the current trajectory, which is to trend toward global pariah status.”

Kushner, who is Jewish and married to the president’s daughter Ivanka, has been deeply involved in Middle East diplomacy in both Trump administrations, including as a lead negotiator in the 2020 Abraham Accords that established peaceful relations between Israel and Arab neighbors.

He also played a role in the 2025 ceasefire and hostage release negotiations between Israel and Hamas, and became a founding executive board member of the Board of Peace, which is tasked with overseeing the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

“Not only getting the war stopped — getting all the hostages home, getting the bodies of the hostages home. It was a crazy operation,” Kushner told New York Magazine. “Bibi didn’t think we could do it.”

Yet while Hamas agreed this past summer to a gradual disarmament plan proposed by the Board of Peace, Netanyahu rejected it, maintaining that a complete disarmament must occur before Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza. Meanwhile, the Israeli army has continued to launch strikes in the territory.

Trump’s decision to launch a war with Iran, a move encouraged by Netanyahu, was widely cited as a reason for the crushing losses American voters dealt Republicans in the November midterms.

Adam Boehler, a colleague of Kushner also involved in the Gaza negotiations, offered a similar perspective, if not a warning, about Israel’s current leadership.

“At times, Bibi risks losing the U.S.,” Boehler said.