Jared Fusia: Air Force Member Serves Judaism and His Country

Since Staff Sgt. Jared Fusia was little, he knew he had ambitions to join the military some day. It just took him a little while to “make the leap,” he said.

“I almost joined the Marines when I was 18, and then kind of got cold feet and went to college instead. And then during college, I said maybe I would join the Reserves when I was done. And then I kind of just backed out again, and then when I turned 31, one of my friends gave me some guidance and said, “You know, you should really join if you want to.”

Fusia has turned that leap of faith more than five years ago into a career with the U.S.Air Force as a recruiter. What that looks like varies greatly depending on the day — but one thing that’s consistent is he manages to honor his Jewish practice no matter what the job calls for. For example, he can often be found working extra on Sundays to make up for the time he has off on the Sabbath. He observes Jewish holidays and often works other holidays that are more important to those who might be from different faith communities.

Fusia is an Orthodox Jew, but he wasn’t always. In fact, it was a realization in college that led him toward the path he is today.

“Being exposed to traditional Shabbat tables and speaking with rabbis about the long history of learning and studying and the spiritual aspects … it was the Orthodox that kind of really made it feel like it was something really spiritual and not just some kind of nominal thing,” Fusia said.

A resident of the Copper Hill community in Baltimore, he said work in the military has been both fulfilling and rewarding. Fusia said he decided that the Air Force was the right branch for him for two reasons.

“When it came to trying to figure out which branch was the best with religious accommodation, I kind of sampled around, and the consensus is basically the Air Force is the best branch for religious accommodation,” he said.

Fusia said that the other element is that the Air Force provides more opportunities for its members based on their scores on intelligence tests.

“If you do well on the aptitude test to get in, generally the Air Force is going to have some cooler jobs that you can do if you have higher scores,” Fusia said.

In the Air Force, Fusia has been able to help provide Jewish opportunities for other Jewish soldiers. He volunteers and conducts Shabbat services during certain periods to help provide soldiers a sense of religious normalcy.

Fusia understands, after all, what it is like to practice Judaism on your own. When he was stationed in Kuwait, Fusia was often the only Jewish service member around. In some ways, that was a negative, but it was also a positive, he said.

“When it comes to having other people around to partake in the Sabbath and holidays, a lot of times you’re by yourself. Maybe there’s a couple other people you find over there that are Jewish, but it’s very much that you’re kind of a one-man show, especially if you’re Orthodox,” Fusia said. “It was actually nice in some ways, because it kind of gave me time to myself to reflect … when you’re praying by yourself in the middle of the desert, there’s things about it that were nice.”

Fusia, who spend most of his life growing up in Florida, said he has found a nice home for himself in the Baltimore Jewish and Orthodox communities where he hopes to continue to carve out a life for himself.

“My hope is to eventually get married and start a family and continue to build the next generation and contribute what I can, and then also with the military side, continue to be an ambassador for the military to the Jewish community and vice versa,” Fusia said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com