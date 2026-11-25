Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday announced nine international recipients of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor. The recipients are being honored for their exceptional contribution to the State of Israel and the Jewish people. They will receive their medals at a ceremony in January.

The nine recipients of the 2026 medal span the fields of education, politics, philanthropy, philosophy and communal leadership. They include individuals from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor is awarded to individuals and organizations “who, by virtue of their skills, service, or in any other way, have made an exceptional contribution to the State of Israel or to humanity.” The medal, then known as the President’s Medal, was first awarded in 2012. Herzog revived the honor in 2022, awarding it for the first time since Shimon Peres did so in 2014.

Upon taking office, Herzog appointed an advisory committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Yoram Danziger, tasked with recommending worthy candidates for the medal. Since then, the president has awarded the medal to leading figures and organizations in Israel and around the world, including heads of state, Jewish leaders, and various institutions.

After personally informing each of the recipients, Herzog said, “In these challenging times, we see more clearly than ever how much our friends and partners around the world mean to us. The recipients of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor have stood by the State of Israel with determination, courage and loyalty, and through their endeavors they embody the State of Israel and the Jewish people’s contribution of good to humanity.

“I thank each of the recipients from the bottom of my heart for all they have done, and I look forward to presenting them with the medal at a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem at the beginning of January.”

The recipients of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor announced today by President Isaac Herzog are:

• Steny Hoyer

• Mike Evans

• Charles Bronfman

• Bernard-Henri Lévy

• Charlotte Knobloch

• Gerald Ronson

• Haim Saban

• Silviu Vexler

• Johanna Arbib Perugia

Steny Hoyer has served in the U.S. Congress for 45 years. In the 1980s, he helped Soviet Jews reach freedom from behind the Iron Curtain, and as a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, he helped secure U.S. funding for Israeli missile defense systems, including the Iron Dome and David’s Sling. Hoyer has been steadfast in upholding the bipartisan nature of support for the strategic U.S.-Israel alliance. In January 2027, Hoyer will conclude his service in Congress.

Mike Evans is a prominent American Christian Zionist leader. He is an influential supporter of Israel and the Jewish people in the U.S. and around the world. A confidant of Israeli leaders dating back to Prime Minister Menachem Begin, Evans has also been a major supporter of Israel within the Republican Party.

Charles Bronfman, a Canadian-American businessman and philanthropist, has devoted decades to supporting Israel and the Jewish people. Strengthening the bonds between Israel and world Jewry has stood at the heart of his endeavors. In 2000, Bronfman and Michael Steinhardt co-founded Birthright Israel, which brings young Jews from the Diaspora to Israel. This groundbreaking initiative marked the first time the government of Israel entered into an official partnership to invest in Jewish communities abroad.

Bernard-Henri Lévy, a world-renowned French Jewish philosopher, author, filmmaker and public intellectual, has voiced unwavering public support for Zionism, the State of Israel and the Jewish people. Through his expansive writing, art and public engagements, Lévy has fought fiercely against antisemitism in all its forms. He has written more than 40 books, including “Israel Alone,” written after Oct. 7, 2023, in which he detailed Israel’s isolation in the face of the global wave of antisemitism that erupted after the massacre and shares the true story of Israel with the world.

Charlotte Knobloch survived the Holocaust with the help of a Christian housekeeper who saved her life. Today, she is one of the most senior figures in the leadership of Germany’s Jewish community. Knobloch has devoted her life to restoring and rebuilding Jewish life in Germany. Since 1985, she has served as president of the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria. She has held a range of other senior communal leadership positions, including as president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, vice president of the European Jewish Congress, and vice president of the World Jewish Congress.

Gerald Ronson has devoted decades to supporting the Jewish people, the Jewish community in the United Kingdom, and the State of Israel. He is a co-founder of the Community Security Trust (CST), which operates across the United Kingdom to uphold the safety and security of the Jewish community and Jewish institutions. In 2012, Ronson was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth, and in 2024, he was knighted by King Charles in recognition of his exceptional services to the Jewish community and charitable endeavors in the United Kingdom.

Haim Saban, who was born in Egypt and raised in Israel, has built up a business empire in the U.S. Saban has been a longtime supporter of Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva, where he established the Cheryl and Haim Saban Children’s Hospital that serves Jewish, Arab and Bedouin children from across the Negev. Saban is also a major supporter of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), and has contributed to the establishment of a heritage center commemorating fallen Druze soldiers. A household name in Israel, Saban’s extraordinary dedication to his people has been felt across the country and the Jewish world.

Silviu Vexler, president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, is also a member of the Romanian Parliament. Vexler has been a leading figure in strengthening ties between the Romanian Jewish community and the country’s leadership, as well as the relationship between Romania and the State of Israel. In parliament, he has led legislative efforts to combat antisemitism in Romania, and he has championed the preservation of Romanian Jewish heritage sites across Romania, including its historic synagogues and cemeteries.

Johanna Arbib Perugia, a leader of the Italian Jewish community, has held key leadership positions in public and communal institutions in Italy, Israel and around the world. She served as chairwoman of the World Board of Trustees of Keren Hayesod–UIA, the youngest person ever to hold the position, and as president of the Jerusalem Foundation. Today, Arbib Perugia is president of the International Board of HaShomer HaChadash and an honorary member of the executive and the board of governors of the Jewish Agency for Israel. In her endeavors to strengthen the bond between Diaspora Jewry and the State of Israel and advance social and educational initiatives, Arbib Perugia has become a key voice of women’s leadership in the Jewish world.