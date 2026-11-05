Hersh Pachino, Beloved Baltimore Restaurateur, Dies at 89

At Hersh’s Orchard Inn, Hershel “Hersh” Pachino walked to every table, asked about the meal and talked with the people seated there. He remembered their families, where they preferred to sit and which server they liked.

His daughter Marcie Pachino, who worked at the Towson restaurant as a waitress, grew up assuming that was how restaurants operated.

“I think I grew up thinking that’s how restaurants ran,” she said. “Obviously, that’s not the case, that owners don’t come to every table.”

For Pachino, relationships were as important as meals. His longtime friend Herb Kasoff said customers came not only because the food was good, but because Pachino made every visit feel like an occasion. Kasoff called him “the Toots Shor of Baltimore,” comparing him to the legendary, gregarious New York host.

Pachino, a Baltimore restaurant owner, salesman and community figure, died Oct. 17 of complications from COVID-19 and pneumonia. He was 89.

Born in Baltimore to Albert and Sylvia Pachino, he grew up on Anoka Avenue in an Orthodox Jewish household. He briefly attended Talmudical Academy before graduating from Forest Park High School.

His yearbook caption hinted at the sociability that would define him: “A smile for every boy and two for every girl.”

Marcie Pachino remembered childhood Passover Seders in her grandparents’ basement on Anoka Avenue, with what seemed like dozens of relatives gathered late into the night.

After attending the University of Maryland for about a year, Pachino joined his father in the family dairy business, which sold products to neighborhood grocers and restaurants. His son Michael remembered sitting behind the wheel of a delivery truck while his father loaded it.

Pachino handled sales, visiting stores, checking their shelves and telling proprietors what they needed. The business operated largely through relationships and handshakes, Michael said.

After the family sold the dairy business in the late 1960s, Pachino became general manager of the Pimlico Hotel Restaurant. He later bought the Orchard Inn on Joppa Road, renovated it and renamed it Hersh’s Orchard Inn.

The restaurant drew athletes, entertainers, politicians and Baltimore families celebrating engagements, weddings, mitzvahs and retirements. Photographs of celebrity guests lined the lobby, but Michael said his father remained its central presence.

“The restaurant really was him,” he said. “He greeted guests when they came in. He knew them, he knew their families, he knew where they liked to sit.”

Michael called him “the hardest-working man I ever knew” and said he sometimes put in 18-hour days.

Pachino quietly helped employees facing difficulties. Once, he used his friendships with Baltimore Orioles players to take a boy with cerebral palsy to a game and into the locker room.

In 1984, the Restaurant Association of Maryland named him the state’s restaurateur of the year, recognizing both his professional accomplishments and community service.

Pachino later operated Ralphie’s Diner in Timonium with Michael. After leaving the restaurant business in 1999, he joined the men’s clothing department at Nordstrom in Columbia, where he became known as “Mr. Nordstrom.”

He worked into his 80s and stopped only when the pandemic began in 2020. Two years ago, Marcie accompanied him to the store’s cologne department. Although he had never worked there, employees gathered around and spent nearly an hour catching up.

That ability earned Pachino another title: Baltimore’s “unofficial mayor.” People routinely called out, “Hey, Hersh.” At Springwell, the independent-living community where he spent his final years, he made new friends and took newcomers on drives to show them old Baltimore landmarks.

When asked how he was doing, Pachino characteristically replied, “Fine and dandy, sweet as candy.” During harder periods, including recovery from a serious automobile accident and a brain aneurysm, his mantra was, “I can, I will, I must.”

Judaism remained central to his life. Pachino was a longtime member and board member of Beth Tfiloh Congregation, supported The Associated and the Jewish Community Center of Baltimore and cared deeply about Israel. His civic work included the March of Dimes, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Cerebral Palsy Telethon. He also served on the Maryland State Lottery Commission, appointed by the governor, which helps fund state initiatives.

The High Holidays were particularly emotional for him. Michael remembered accompanying him on Rosh Hashanah when Pachino received the honor of opening the ark for a special prayer. At Chanukah, he sang holiday songs with his grandchildren.

Pachino’s five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren became the center of his later life. He attended his granddaughters’ field hockey and lacrosse games, cheering from the sidelines and encouraging other spectators to join him. When Marcie brought her adopted daughter home, Pachino could not wait until the family’s planned visit several days later. He boarded a plane and surprised them the next day.

“He just lived for her,” Marcie, of Durham, North Carolina, said. “He wanted to be with her all the time.” Each grandchild who followed received the same devotion, she said, and the great-grandchildren “added years to his life.”

In his final days, Pachino remained lucid and chose to call longtime friends to say goodbye. He urged his children and grandchildren to remain close and be there for one another.

Kasoff, who met Pachino at Forest Park and later became his friend, customer and beverage supplier, spoke with him the night before he died. Pachino told him, “I lived a long life and a good life. I’m moving on.”

“There’s no replacing a person like Hersh Pachino,” Kasoff said. “Great family man, businessman and friend.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Baltimore Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.