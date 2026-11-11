GA with The Associated By JT Staff - November 11, 2026 0 Share FacebookXPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailTumblrMixPrint Representatives of The Associated were at the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly in Washington this week. (Courtesy of The Associated) Related Posts Beth Tfiloh Students' End-of-Week AssemblyBeth Tfiloh Dahan Community School students enjoyed an end-of-week assembly last week before the snow… At Federation Gathering in Washington, Concern About Anti-Israel LeftAndrew Bernard | JNS The rise of the anti-Israel left in the United States was… Opinion | Let’s talk about the freedom to live in securityBy Julie Platt It wasn’t until Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker heard the click of the gun…