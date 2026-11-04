Fall Fest at Camp Harlam By Andrew Guckes - November 4, 2026 0 Share FacebookXPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailTumblrMixPrint URJ Camp Harlam Fall Fest was a great success. A fun time was had celebrating the season at the locally-beloved camp. (Courtesy of URJ Camp Harlam) Related Posts Fun at URJ Camp HarlamCampers at URJ Camp Harlam are having a blast this summer, enjoying Jewish life, fun… Color War is Here at Camp Harlam!At URJ Camp Harlam, the color war has begun! Campers are divided into four teams… Paddleboarding at Camp HarlamKids often team up to take paddleboards out on the water at URJ Camp Harlam.…