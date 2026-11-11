Eight Great Events Coming Up Soon in Jewish Baltimore

November 15

Ms. Sara in Concert

Join Chizuk Amuno for a night with Ms. Sara, where kids will get to experience Jewish joy through music and connection. The fun starts at 10 a.m. and runs until noon. Free for Children under 2, $20.03 for Chizuk Amuno, GECC, KSDS, RRS, CA Camps members, $27.38 for non-members. Register: simpletix.com/e/sing-it-with-ms-sara-live-tickets-291490

November 15

Family & Frequencies

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Jewish Museum of Maryland is hosting a day of music and family! Get in the recording studio to make your own CD, head to the arcade for crafting or listen to a great jam session. Free. Register: jewishmuseummd.org/events-updates/

November 15

Here’s the Thing: How Jewish Objects Carry Stories, Wisdom, and Identity — Hanukkah

From 10 a.m. to noon, attend an event that will teach the history of the Shofar, the Hanukkah Menorah and the deli sandwich. Art Historian and Professor Gabriel Chazan and Third Space Rabbi Jessy Dressin will lead the fun and informative session. Free. Register: thirdspacest.org/event/heres-the-thing-how-jewish-objects-carry-stories-wisdom-and-identity-hanukkah/

November 17

JCS Memory Cafes

JCS Memory Cafes offer welcoming, supportive opportunities for people experiencing memory changes and their care partners to socialize, engage in activities, and share refreshments in a relaxed setting. JCS offers Memory Cafés from 2 to 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Myerberg center and on the fourth Wednesday at L’Chaim Day Program. Free. Register: jcsbalt.org/memory-cafe/

November 17

Shinshinim Story Hour

The Jewish Library of Baltimore is hosting a story time with shinshinim, Israeli high school graduates who serve as cultural ambassadors, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. There will be an engaging story in Hebrew with English translation and more. Free. Register: https://www.jesbaltimore.org/events/shinshinim-story-hour-3/

November 17

Baltimore Unity Suppers: Challah & Cornbread

At 4 p.m., help make two types of breads that are staples of different cultures — challah and cornbread. And from 6:30 to 8:30, enjoy the fruits — or breads — of your labor. Come and meet new friends and enjoy some good food. Free to $36. thirdspacest.org/event/baltimore-unity-suppers-november-2026/

November 21

Middle School Saturday Night Out

For middle schoolers looking for some fun on a Saturday night, come down to the Owings Mills JCC from 8 to 10 p.m. for plenty of snacks, games and an open gym! Free. Register: 4frontbaltimore.org/events-list/

November 22

Shavrock — A New Sound in Jewish Rock

Come to the Katz Music Center at MMAE from 7:30 to 10 p.m. for a high energy concert with tunes by Baltimore-based Shavrock. The band brings a fresh sound to Jewish music, and you’ll want to check it out! $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Register: mmae.org/event/shavrock-november-2026/