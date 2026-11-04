Eight Great Events Coming Up Soon in Jewish Baltimore

November 7

Tot Shabbat

“Pray and play!” with Baltimore Hebrew Congregation at Tot Shabbat. Starting at 10 a.m., you and your little one can attend a short service and have some challah, grape juice and a snack before playing in the gym and the playground. Free. Register: baltimorehebrew.org/calendar

November 8

Volunteer with Third Space: Help Others Get Ready for Thanksgiving

Join Third Space at Shaaei Tfiloh from 10 a.m. to noon for an event with Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church to put together food packs for less fortunate families ahead of Thanksgiving. The two faith communities may worship differently, but their goals are the same! Free. Register: thirdspacest.org/event/thanksgiving-volunteer/

November 8

Better Weather

Come to the Katz Jewish Music Center at Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Hebrew Congregation for a show featuring Better Weather, a band that blends classic rock, blues, folk and more. They jam and are largely inspired by the Grateful Dead, so get ready to dance! The show runs from 3 to 5 p.m. $15. Register: mmae.org/event/better-weather/

November 10

Living with Parkinson’s Disease

On the second Tuesday of every month, Jewish Community Services offers a free group providing support for those with Parkinson’s. To register, contact Michelle Goldberg and mgoldberg@jcsbaltimore.org or 410-843-7355. Free. Register: jcsbalt.org/event/living-with-parkinsons-disease-2/2026-11-10/

November 10

SSG Paul D Savanuck 10th annual Veterans Day Tribute

The Edward A. Myerberg Center is hosting an event for veterans with a performance by Voices of Vets and a presentation of colors. The event runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free. Register: myerberg.org/vets2026/

November 13

Tailgate Shabbat

JCC of Greater Baltimore is hosting an event from 5 to 6:30 combining tailgating and Shabbat. Come to the JCC in Owings Mills ready for a great Friday night. Free. Register: associated.org/event/tailgate-shabbat/

November 15

Family & Frequencies

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Jewish Museum of Maryland is hosting a day of music and family. Get in the recording studio to make your own CD, head to the arcade for crafting or listen to a great jam session. Free. Register: jewishmuseummd.org/events-updates/

November 17

Shinshinim Story Hour

The Jewish Library of Baltimore is hosting a story time with shinshinim, Israeli high school graduates who serve as cultural ambassadors, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. There will be an engaging story in Hebrew with English translation and more. Free. Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/HqmdT1TE1435LKxa89oelQ