Democrats Take Senate and House in Shift That Could Push US Further Away From Israel

Ron Kampeas and Tovah Lazaroff | JTA

Democrats secured majorities in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, according to The Associated Press projections, as votes from Tuesday’s midterm elections continued to be counted across the country into early Wednesday morning.

Winning both chambers positions Democrats to cripple President Donald Trump’s agenda and to reshape the U.S.-Israel relationship, empowering their growing effort to restrict arms sales and to pressure Israel’s government to make wartime concessions. A Democratic Congress could also try to restrain any Trump efforts to continue the war against Iran that he launched with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February.

Among the fierce Israel critics who claimed victory in the Senate are progressive Democrats Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota and Troy Jackson in Maine.

An exit poll showed the Jewish vote favored Democrats, as it has historically, but anecdotally many Jewish voters reported holding their noses as they cast their ballots. A combination of disenchantment with Israel and an increase in rhetoric that much of the Jewish community sees as antisemitic in corners of the Democratic Party has made the elections perhaps the bleakest in recent history for the Jewish community.

The cohort of Democrats who are stridently critical of Israel will expand from what had since 2018 been a handful to a substantial minority in the party. Several Democrats who reject Israel’s existence as a Jewish state will be joining Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who herself won reelection Tuesday.

Even more Democrats favor restrictions on weapons sales to Israel, including defensive weapons, among them the Iron Dome antimissile system that has proven critical to protecting Israeli civilians. Also on the increase is the number of Democrats who call Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip a genocide. Hamas launched the war with deadly raids and mass abductions inside Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The victorious Israel critics in the House include Melat Kiros, who rejects Israel’s Jewish status and won in Denver. In New York, strident Israel critics Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier – a leader in the Columbia University pro-Palestinian protests – easily won their districts.

Still, the vast majority of Democrats remain pro-Israel, with Micah Lasher, a conventional pro-Israel Jewish Democrat, elected in New York to replace his mentor, longtime Jewish Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler. And Rep. Ritchie Torres, a staunchly pro-Israel New York Democrat, was reelected.

But even many of the Democrats who describe themselves as supportive of Israel want significant qualifications on the relationship. Support for limits on the sale of offensive weapons, for example, is likely to become the norm.

The best-known representative of this outlook is Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Jewish Democrat, who handily won reelection Tuesday night. Other such Jewish Democrats include Daniel Biss, who won a bid to replace retiring Jewish Democratic Rep. Jan Schakowsky in her Chicago-area district, and Brad Lander in New York, who bested incumbent Jewish Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman in the primary and who cruised to election on Tuesday.

Ossoff is considered a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. Two other potential Jewish Democratic competitors also handily won their races on Tuesday night, and the strong showings will help all three make their case for the highest office. Govs. J.B. Pritzker in Illinois and Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania cruised to victory.

Still, the outcome of the 2026 midterms isn’t sitting well with many Jewish voters and political activists.

“This campaign season has been deeply painful for the American Jewish community,” Ted Deutch, the former Democratic congressman who is now the American Jewish Committee CEO, said in a post on X that summarized the anxiety many in the mainstream Jewish community are feeling.

“We have been told we don’t belong in political spaces,” he said. “When we’ve spoken out against candidates trafficking in antisemitism, we’ve been brushed aside. We have been told that if we embrace any connection to the state of Israel or express our Zionism, we cannot be allies.”

Jewish organizations’ reaction to the Democratic success exposed divisions in the community over how to grapple with the party’s drift away from Israel. Regional Anti-Defamation League offices in the Midwest and Pennsylvania posted bitter rebukes to progressives who are sharply critical of Israel – Biss in Illinois and Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania.

“As Biss moves from campaigning to governing, we expect him to recognize when rhetoric about Israel or AIPAC crosses into antisemitic tropes,” the ADL’s Midwest office said. During the campaign, Biss wore the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s efforts to nip his candidacy as a badge of honor.

AIPAC’s liberal Jewish rival, J Street, expressed dismay at the ADL’s statements. “Daniel Biss is the grandson of Holocaust survivors, the son of an Israeli, and someone with deep, lifelong ties to his Jewish family and to Israel,” J Street said. “Tonight of all nights, for the ADL not to welcome his election and congratulate him but instead to lead with ‘serious concerns’ about his approach to antisemitism is – to put it in Jewish communal terms – a Shanda,” a word that means scandal in Yiddish.

The first exit polls published, by NBC News, showed a 67% to 32% split among Jewish voters favoring Democrats – a partisan split that’s been typical for Jewish voters in recent political cycles, suggesting Democrats have not yet lost one of their historically most loyal constituencies.

Much of the angst was concentrated in Michigan, where the anti-Israel posture of El-Sayed has seeded turmoil in the Jewish community there as well as among Democrats nationwide.

Republicans, for their part, remain overwhelmingly pro-Israel, but there are signs that conservative figures who are sharply critical of Israel are growing in influence. Significantly, Trump on Tuesday morning said that defense assistance for Israel would soon end because it has become an electoral burden on Republicans.

In Florida, sitting Republican Sen. Ashley Moody defeated the Israel-critical Democratic state representative and democratic socialist Angie Nixon. Moody was formerly the state attorney general and was appointed to the Senate by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January 2025 after Marco Rubio vacated the seat to become secretary of state.

Moody, who was endorsed by the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC as well as Trump, is a staunch supporter of Israel who has said she wants the U.S. to be “the most pro-Israel country in the world.” She also said that she “worked to make Florida the most pro-Israel state in the nation” as attorney general.

Jews have also been troubled by the emergence of Republicans who maintain associations with people widely considered to be unabashed antisemites, among them Mike Collins, who lost to Ossoff.

In the outgoing Congress, Republicans hold 53 seats in the 100-seat Senate, while the Democratic bloc has 47 members, including two independents who caucus with the party.

With two races yet to be called, Democrats and the independents who caucus with them have secured 54 Senate seats, compared with 44 for Republicans. After polls closed Tuesday night, the first sign they would be successful came when Annie Andrews, a pediatrician, defeated incumbent South Carolina Sen. Darline Graham in a solid red state. Hours later, James Talarico scored a similar stunning flip in Texas, defeating the state’s scandal-plagued Republican attorney general, Ken Paxton.

Talarico is a Presbyterian seminary student who recognizes Israel’s right to defend itself and condemned the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. But while Talarico supports U.S. defensive aid to Israel, he opposes sending Jerusalem offensive weapons.

Sherrod Brown, the Ohio Democratic senator ousted in 2024, was the comeback kid, pushing out incumbent Republican Jon Husted. Adam Hamilton, a pastor, bested incumbent GOP Sen. Roger Marshall in Kansas – making him the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Kansas since 1932.

At the center of Jewish concern among the Democratic wave is El-Sayed, the former county health director and Democratic candidate whose anti-corporate, Medicare for All candidacy has become a new rallying cry for the national progressive movement.

His uncompromising stances against Israel – including his refusal to say at a recent debate whether it or Iran is a bigger threat to the United States – have prompted pro-Israel groups to campaign heavily against him. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has worked to defeat him and has backed his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers. There was good news for pro-Israel Democrats in the state: Jeremy Moss, a Jewish Democrat solidly in the pro-Israel camp, won a Detroit-area district.

In Maine, Democratic winner and strong Israel critic Troy Jackson, a former Maine Senate leader, defeated Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins, who has held the state’s U.S. Senate seat for 29 years.

Jackson opposes “giving a blank check” to Israel, saying that he does not want “any more offensive weapons going to murder people in Palestine.” He has also accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Collins, a GOP moderate, has been a staunch supporter of Israel throughout her Senate tenure.

In the House, Democrats needed a net gain of three seats to secure a narrow majority of 218 seats in the 435-member body.

With 43 House races still uncalled, Democrats have won 229 seats, compared with 163 for Republicans.

A number of races featured candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America who oppose any military funding for Israel, including New York’s 7th and 13th Districts, won by Valdez and Avila Chevalier, respectively. Both have accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

California’s 34th District, Colorado’s 1st, Michigan’s 13th and Pennsylvania’s 3rd also featured DSA candidates. The candidates in Colorado, Michigan and Pennsylvania won their races, while the California race remained uncalled.

In Michigan’s 7th District, the progressive Democratic candidate William Lawrence, who wants to end military aid to Israel, declared victory.

And there are also Republican candidates who have given some Jewish voters pause. In Texas’ 23rd District, Democrat Katy Padilla Stout flipped the seat in a race against Brandon Herrera, a Trump-backed hard-right influencer with a history of alleged antisemitic remarks.

Herrera has previously said he would “absolutely vote against” funding for “foreign conflicts,” including aid to Israel. He has shared jokes about the Nazis online, admitted to owning a copy of Mein Kampf and said that Jews “killed” Jesus, drawing harsh opposition from Jewish organizations.

Then there were the House races with strongly identified Jewish candidates. Florida redistricted the state to favor Republicans, endangering, among others, Reps. Jared Moskowitz and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, both Jewish Democrats. Wasserman Schultz as a result opted to run in a different, Democratic-leaning district, winning the primary in August. The Associated Press called a win for her early on Tuesday evening. Moskowitz prevailed soon after.

Rep. Lois Frankel, another Florida Jewish Democrat, easily retained her district in the state’s southeast. Rep. Randy Fine, a firebrand Republican who has drawn fire for commentary seen as Islamophobic, also won reelection.

In Virginia, Rep. Eugene Vindman, a Jewish Democrat who played a key role in Trump’s first impeachment in 2019, retained his seat in the exurbs of Washington, D.C. Elaine Luria, a staunchly pro-Israel Jewish Democrat who lost her coastal Virginia district in 2022, won election Tuesday.