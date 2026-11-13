David Barthlow

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David Barthlow, of Baltimore, passed away on November 1, at the age of 81. He is survived by his devoted brother Bradley Barthlow, Sr.; his dear half-siblings, Herbert Barthlow and Nancy Harig; his loving nieces and nephews, Bradley Barthlow, Jr., Jessica Barthlow, Garrett O’Dwyer, Jonathan O’Dwyer, Brad Cohen, Gwynne Helsel, and Aaron Cohen; and many adoring great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his loving parents, Eunice and Gail Austin Barthlow; and his cherished sisters, Joyce Lynn O’Dwyer and Patricia Ann Cohen.

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