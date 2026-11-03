Danae Baxter: Lansdowne Resident Builds Community for Jews of Color

Growing up with a Jewish mother and a Southern Baptist father, Danae Baxter often felt at odds with her dual religious identity.

“I grew up in a little bit of both worlds,” she said. “I was going to church on Sundays and also being primarily raised by my mother, celebrating Jewish holidays. So I really was enmeshed in both worlds. But I would say that I didn’t really have a lot of other Jewish community members in my life until I went to college.”

Raised primarily in Delaware, Baxter was first introduced to the Baltimore Jewish community when she began attending college at Johns Hopkins University. Although she largely cemented her decision to pursue a Jewish life during college, Baxter said she had always felt drawn to Judaism.

“I felt a pull toward the religion. I’m not sure why — I think it was mostly curiosity, to be honest. We have all these customs and things that we do, but no one is explaining it,” Baxter said. “I was just always really curious.”

The Lansdowne resident said she felt some impostor syndrome when she first attended Jewish events at Johns Hopkins.

“Already being a person of color at Hopkins was challenging,” she said. “Even though I knew I was Jewish, I felt like there was an understanding gap with the people that were at Hillel. It seemed like everyone really knew each other at Hillel, so I felt kind of on the side a little bit.”

Things changed when Baxter was paired with another Jewish student at Hopkins as part of a system that aims to help Jewish Blue Jays better understand the resources at their disposal. That student introduced her to a rabbi who Baxter proceeded to meet with every other week.

“I could ask questions, and he asked me questions, and he really helped me be able to start articulating some of my own opinions about what Judaism meant for me,” Baxter said.

Today, Baxter lives a Jewish life with no hesitation or self-doubt. She has been involved with several programs focused on Jews of color, most recently with Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh.

“My involvement with Judaism has really just focused around building community and support,” Baxter said. “Right now, for me, Judaism is, ‘Okay, how do I make space for Jews of color?’ I feel like I’m still figuring out what that looks like for me, but right now it looks like coalition building and just [letting people] know that we’re here.”

Baxter, who is in the process of finding a synagogue to join, said she wants her future to include amplifying the stories of Jews of color, which are numerous and rich.

“Ideally, it’s not a shock factor for [someone] to see a Black Jewish woman,” Baxter said. “I also feel very strongly about Jewish spaces that allow for nuance and conversation and understanding. There is a lot happening in the world and there are so many ways we can invite people to have conversation in a very healthy and productive way, with productive not always meaning that we’re going to see eye to eye all the time.”

When Baxter thinks back to that initial curiosity about Judaism and the spark that ignited in her when it comes to loving her culture, she said it’s largely rooted in the idea of questioning your tradition and healing the world.

She referenced the tradition of the four questions on Passover as an example.

“I really love that aspect of [Judaism],” she said.

Tikkun olam also resonates deeply within her.

“I try to embed that into everything I do,” Baxter said.

A journey through different faiths and homes led Baxter to the Jewish community in Baltimore — and she’s happy about that.

“When I was always in Jewish spaces, it was more of a, ‘what are we learning from this, and how are you going to interpret this?’” she said. “I really admire that.”

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com