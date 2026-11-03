Chizuk Amuno, Beth Israel to Vote on Merger in December

At Chizuk Amuno, the community is feeling optimistic about the potential merger with Beth Israel, said Rabbi Joshua Gruenberg.

“I think the last month has gone great. We are in a phase where each of the two communities are going through some internal conversations — in other words, having community conversations and community meetings where the membership can ask questions and get a better sense of the plan and the process going forward, which has really been wonderful,” Gruenberg said.

The potential merger was announced in September, with Chizuk Amuno first approaching Beth Israel with the idea late last year. The conversation became more “serious” early in 2026, according to Beth Israel President T.J. Casser, who spoke to Baltimore Jewish Times in September.

The congregations will hold formal votes on the decision in early December, with the proposed merger set to take place in June if the decision is approved by the two shuls.

If the congregations’ members approve the merger, Beth Israel would move to Chizuk Amuno’s campus in Pikesville this summer, with the two combining their names and becoming Chizuk Amuno-Beth Israel Congregation.

Gruenberg said that something of paramount importance to both communities is preserving the integrity of their history and culture. No two shuls are the same, and members want to make sure that the potential combined synagogue retains the important elements that define each community.

“I think, first and foremost, whether it’s Beth Israel or Chizuk Amuno, people want to know that after the merger is complete, the new entity is not going to look dramatically different from what they’re used to,” Gruenberg said.

The rabbi said that was the subject of many of the questions posed by congregants at this point in the process. Gruenberg added that makes sense, considering the histories of both communities.

“Chizuk Amuno is 155 years old, and Beth Israel is 70 years old. That’s over two centuries of synagogue existence, which means that people don’t just become comfortable and used to their communities, they become a part of their community,” Gruenberg said. “The rituals and traditions aren’t just things that we do, they’re very much a part of who we are, and so I think that people want assurances, and I think a lot of the questions center around that.”

He said that there are also, of course, questions about specifics. Torah reading volunteers want to know they will still have the chance to do so. People who have had the same seats at High Holidays for many years want to be assured that their seats won’t change.

“The truth is that all of the answers to these questions are positive, and we know that there is a process ahead to get all of these [things] in place,” Gruenberg said.

Casser noted in September that this isn’t the first time the two congregations have spoken about this possibility, although this is the furthest the talks have ever progressed. Perhaps the best sign, to this point, is how the two synagogues’ members have come together.

“Over the past month, at every single Chizuk Amuno event or class, there have been Beth Israel people who have been here and come up to me and introduced themselves and shared how excited they are about this,” Gruenberg said. “That’s not to say that [some] people don’t have questions or concerns, and I certainly wouldn’t presume to say that everybody is 100% on board — I’d never say that about anything in the Jewish community. But the overwhelming, prevailing feeling and sense that we’ve gotten is that people are in real support of this.”

In early December, both congregations will know for certain whether they are taking the big step to merge this summer. Until then, both communities will continue to get to know each other.

“It’s an exciting time,” Gruenberg said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com