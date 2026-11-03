Chai Lifeline Supports Baltimore Families Through Community Fundraising

When it comes to setting up a fundraiser, nonprofit Chai Lifeline knows the hardest part isn’t finding a worthy cause or coming up with a good idea.

The hardest part is often the logistics. Whether it’s a charity 5K run or dodgeball tournament, the moving parts that come with any event are trickier to navigate than rallying people to support something like cancer research or pediatric disease care.

That’s why Chai Lifeline created ChaiNation — an initiative that helps turn ideas into action by assisting people with those tricky logistics.

And in Baltimore, it’s already helped the Jewish community raise funds. At the 2025 Ohr Feigy Women’s Basketball Tournament, an event that raises funds for families facing illness or crisis, the team representing Baltimore and Pikesville raised more than $10,000. Another local fundraiser, “Take Me Out to Simcha,” entered donors into a drawing for tickets to an Orioles game.

Racheli Daniel, director of Chai Lifeline Mid-Atlantic, said donations to local fundraisers are critical to help those in the Baltimore community who need it most.

“Our regional office is actually responsible for and has our own regional budget. So the fundraising and dollars that people give stay local,” she said. “When somebody comes for treatment in Baltimore, they’re going to be able to be referred from their local Chai Lifeline to us … the community dollars that are given to us directly support our local support service’s ability to grow and to expand. There’s a real focus on giving locally because it supports local [causes].”

For the families in the area Chai Lifeline supports, that local touch means everything. Daniel said one family Chai Lifeline assisted through a medical crisis likened the role of the organization to that of a mother.

“She said, ‘You are there for our family every single day. Nothing is too big, nothing is too small … we feel like we can just turn to you because you’re the mother and you’re going to take care of us,’” Daniel said. “So that was her analogy, comparing her family’s experience working with us throughout their medical journey with cancer.”

Chai Lifeline also knows that getting people to come out to support a good cause is easier when other trusted community organizations are involved. The local chapter has partnered with shuls like Chizuk Amuno and Beth Tfiloh. Chai Lifeline partnered with BT Camps on an affordable Sunday event that raised funds while bringing community members together.

“It’s really just an opportunity to be able to bring the community together,” Daniel said.

Chai Lifeline currently supports 160 families in the Baltimore community. Through ChaiNation, the organization hopes to expand its reach by empowering more community members to organize fundraisers.

Daniel, who began her career in education, said this kind of work is immensely gratifying. Having an impact on those who need assistance is something she doesn’t take for granted, and neither does the organization.

“I started off my career in education, and when I transitioned to this sphere, to be able to be in a position where we have an opportunity to help … to have the resources and the ability to step in and offer something tangible, something that can be helpful, without intriguing, is a privilege,” she said. “It really is a very special place for us to be able to feel like we have something that can help the others in the community who are going through a tremendously difficult time.”

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com