BZD Discusses Antizionism By JT Staff - November 11, 2026 0 Share FacebookXPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailTumblrMixPrint Baltimore Zionist District held an event this week with Naya Lekt, co-founder of Stop Antizionism. (Courtesy of BZD) Related Posts BZD Celebrates the Last YearThe Baltimore Zionist District celebrated some of the folks that help further its mission June… BZD Walk for 10/7The Baltimore Zionist District held a walk in honor of those affected by the Oct.… Caren Leven Bridges Israel and BaltimoreThrough her work as the executive director of the Baltimore Zionist District, Caren Leven forges…