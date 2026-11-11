BHC Honors the Past

On Nov. 9 and 10, Baltimore Hebrew Congregation kept its lights on to commemorate Kristallnacht, the 1938 Nazi pogrom that devastated Jewish homes, synagogues, businesses, and communities across Germany and Austria. (Courtesy of BHC)

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Simchat Torah with BHC Baltimore Hebrew Congregation celebrated Simchat Torah earlier this month. (Courtesy of BHC)

BHC Tot Shabbat Baltimore Hebrew Congregation tots had a wonderful time dancing and playing around at Passover Tot…