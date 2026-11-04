Bel Air Chabad Wins Architectural Award

A new Chabad Lubavitch center in Bel Air has received an architectural award from the town’s Economic and Community Development Commission.

This month, the Chabad house received the Archer-Bull Award, which is awarded to structures that exemplify “architectural and design excellence.”

The building was designed by local firm Frederick Ward Associates, with Rabbi Kushi Schusterman of the Chabad saying the firm was chosen because it was able to strike a balance between a synagogue and a homier structure.

“We got bids from other architects, but in those conversations, it became clear that they don’t know the small-town feel,” he said. “We would have had a very synagogue-y synagogue if we would have went with one of them, and Frederick Ward [struck] a balance.”

The structure includes a social hall, mikvah, expanded library, kitchen, classrooms and additional gathering space to spread out. Tobias Musser, a member of the Chabad, said he is particularly excited about a bigger library. He chuckled when recalling the size of the previous one.

“The last one was very small,” Musser said. “Now it’s a whole room.”

The project came with a significant price tag. Schusterman said a rabbi who has experience helping Chabad houses with their building projects told him at one point the plans came with good and some bad news.

“He said, ‘The good news is your finished product will be beautiful. The bad news is that you need to take it down and build from scratch,’” Schusterman said. “So a $600,000 project became a $3 million project.”

Financing for the project isn’t complete — Schusterman joked that donations are welcome.

“If anyone wants to, you know, put their name on the building, I know a guy that they can speak to,” he said.

The project comes a little more than half a decade after the Chabad was founded. In 2010, Schusterman moved to the Baltimore suburb and began engaging local Jews. The new building has expanded what the Chabad is able to accomplish.

“The building is beautiful, and it’s being filled up, and programming has grown,” Schusterman said.

He added with the new building comes a new ability to increase the Chabad’s visibility, literally and figuratively.

“We’re very focused on having standardized branding and making sure that everyone knows about the variety of programs, because there’s something for everyone. There’s no one in the community who’s left behind. Whether it’s someone for a challah bake, or for a fun service or the community for Shabbos or a holiday program, we’ve had people from the more religious [side] and very unaffiliated who have started attending,” Schusterman said.

There is a weekly mahjong game. There are services and Torah study, as well as purely social events and gatherings.

“It’s really brought the community together in a way. We sent out program guides for every quarter, and people came and [said], ‘I didn’t realize that we have this locally,’” Schusterman said.

For Musser, the opportunity to worship at a new facility is an exciting one. He was disconnected from Judaism when he first met Rabbi Schusterman, and said that his journey back to faith has been an eventful one. To go from a small basement to the new facility is, he said, a blessing.

“I sort of returned to Judaism, and I really started attending every Saturday. We were in the basement and the rabbi and I just kept talking about a place, and I was always excited … we got a place of our own, and he put in all this work and got the community together, and it’s exciting to have a place we can go that’s ours that’s safe and open and clean,” Musser said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com