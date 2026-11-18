When friends called the Roswell home looking for Barbara, her daughter sometimes startled them with a brief explanation: “No, she’s in prison.”

She was there to teach. Two nights a week, the Goucher College professor brought students from campus into Maryland prisons to learn alongside incarcerated students, her husband, Bob Roswell, recalled.

Roswell, a writing professor who helped establish the Goucher Prison Education Partnership and supported Baltimore’s Jewish community through leadership, philanthropy and service, died Oct. 26 of glioblastoma, her husband said. She was 66, one day short of her 67th birthday.

The partnership, known as GPEP, began formally in 2012. Ann Duncan, its executive director, described Roswell as one of its “founding mothers,” whose warmth and persistence helped turn a prison book club into a path toward a bachelor’s degree.

“Barbara was an educator to her core,” Duncan said. “And someone who couldn’t help but help other people.”

Born Oct. 27, 1959, to Edith and Martin Sherr, Roswell grew up in the Bronx, moving to Riverdale at age 7. Her mother taught elementary school, and her father was a civil engineer. She received her Jewish education at the Riverdale Jewish Center, continuing through Hebrew high school, her husband said.

“Her academic ability emerged early. Her husband recalled a family story about a first-grade teacher calling her mother to say Barbara would move to second grade the very next day.”

After graduating from Hunter College High School at 15, she took a gap year before entering Yale University at 16. She worked as a research assistant at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

She and Bob met during their first week at a Hillel Shabbat gathering. They remained friends throughout college and began dating after senior year, when both worked in Washington.

She earned a philosophy degree in 1980, then studied the Holocaust at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Her husband said she wanted to understand the history of her mother’s family, many of whose members had been killed in the Holocaust.

Roswell later earned a master’s degree at New York University in teaching. The couple married in 1983 and settled in Baltimore, where Bob was building the computer business System Source. They raised three children, David, Michael and Naomi.

Goucher hired her in 1983. While teaching and raising children, she completed a doctorate in rhetoric and composition at the University of Pennsylvania. At Goucher, a small college, she enjoyed teaching across subjects, including writing, women’s studies, Holocaust studies and linguistics, Bob said.

Her interest in learning beyond campus helped shape her prison work. Through editing “Reflections,” a journal about community-based learning, she encountered Inside-Out, which brings college students and incarcerated students together, her husband said.

Roswell and other women began a book club at the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women. Classes followed, initially through work with Anne Arundel Community College, Duncan said.

Roswell approached Goucher’s president about offering courses and eventually a degree. Working with others, she helped secure grants and establish a board to support the undertaking.

Building the program required negotiations over funding, staffing, accreditation and access to prison classrooms. Duncan said Roswell combined a friendly manner with an insistence on moving work forward.

She also helped establish an academic standard that remains central to GPEP.

“When you’re in a GPEP classroom, you’re in a Goucher classroom,” Duncan said. “The standards are the same, the expectations are the same.”

After Roswell’s death, former students told Duncan how she had encouraged them to develop their ideas and keep writing, sometimes after long interruptions in their education. She helped them recognize their abilities while teaching the skills they needed to express themselves.

Roswell retired in 2018 but continued teaching part time through GPEP. After she could no longer teach, she and Bob Roswell remained involved as donors and advocates. Their gift established the Roswell Scholars Fund, which helps students complete degrees on Goucher’s Towson campus after release from prison. Duncan said about five students had benefited since the initiative began last year.

Her Jewish communal service included local and national Hillel boards and The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, her husband said. At Hinenu, a Jewish congregation in Baltimore, she provided financial support and organizational guidance. Through the congregation, she helped resettle an extended Afghan family while living with cancer.

“My wife became a full-time one-woman resettlement agency,” Bob said.

She also helped move her aging parents to Baltimore and supported her cousin Amy during her illness, helping raise Amy’s children.

Once their children were grown, the Roswells pursued teaching adventures abroad. They spent two months each in India and Tanzania, Barbara teaching English and Bob teaching computers. In late 2019, they taught Bedouin students preparing for university through Israel’s Desert Stars program.

In May 2020, difficulty forming sentences led to her cancer diagnosis. Over the following years, former students continued visiting and checking in, some decades after taking her classes, Bob said.

Asked what best captured his wife, he returned to her willingness to bring teaching wherever it was needed.

“Willing to put out the effort to teach anyone wherever they were, whatever language they spoke,” he said.

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Baltimore Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.