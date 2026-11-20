Sharon Udasin | JTA

Australia imposed new sanctions on those it maintains are involved with illegal settlement expansion and human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank, the country’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Britain enacted restrictions on Israeli settlement construction firms and an activist group.

Australians will be prohibited from trading with, funding or providing other support to three individuals and four organizations linked to West Bank settlement expansion, according to Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s office.

The measures build on existing sanctions on senior Israeli ministers, extremist settlers and settlements, and follow a September pledge to pursue further sanctions.

“We are taking these actions because the rapid expansion of settlements and settler violence are extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution,” the statement continued, noting that Israeli West Bank settlements “are illegal under international law.”