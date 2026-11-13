At Meir Panim, the Meals Never Stopped

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By Chaya Berkowitz

Of all the remarks made at the highly anticipated reopening of Meir Panim’s newly renovated Restaurant-Style soup kitchen in Jerusalem, the most meaningful came from an elderly regular who stood up to share something remarkable: throughout the entire renovation, not a single day’s meals had been missed. Even when the kitchen was closed for construction, catered meals were brought in to ensure that everyone who depended on Meir Panim continued to be fed.

Today, those same diners enjoy their meals in a space that could easily be mistaken for an upscale café. At the recent reopening, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and festive toast, guests gathered to violin music and lively conversation. Pendant lights hung at varying heights, fresh flowers adorned the tables, and a café-style counter overlooked bustling Yirmiyahu Street, adjacent to the Central Bus Station.

The primary difference between this establishment and other cafés in the city is simple: no one has to pay for their meal.

Photographs on wooden easels showed the premises before the renovation, highlighting peeling paint and darkened walls. As Mimi Rozmaryn, Meir Panim’s Director of Global Development, explained, considerable thought went into selecting materials that were both high-quality and durable, while still being attractive and welcoming.

Throughout the celebration, elderly and disadvantaged diners enjoyed hot meals served on real chinaware, reflecting Meir Panim’s commitment to providing meals in an atmosphere of dignity and respect.

Addressing the room, Meir Panim CEO Binyamin Ibenboim drew a parallel to the weekly Torah portion of Chayei Sarah and the tent of Abraham and Sarah, which stood open on all four sides to welcome guests.

The most memorable moment, however, still belonged to that elderly diner who had spoken about the uninterrupted service. Expressing his appreciation for the staff, he embraced Binyamin, declaring the newly renovated space a “ten-star restaurant!”

As the celebration concluded, patrons and others in attendance headed home with beautifully wrapped cakes and ribbon-tied notes in hand. The physical space may have changed completely, but this thoughtful departure proved that the care, warmth, and hospitality at the heart of Meir Panim remain entirely the same.