At Kol HaLev, Everyone Has a Voice

At most synagogue services, folks in attendance are just that — in attendance.

At Kol HaLev in Baltimore, congregants are welcomed to become a part of the service themselves. It’s unique to hear someone speak up and offer their two cents in the middle of Shabbat. But at Kol HaLev, it’s an integral part of the community and an attractive offer to many prospective members, said executive director and treasurer Alan Silver.

“I’ve talked to several people who were here for the first time, and they say that this is really refreshing. [They say] ‘This is what I’m looking for, I’m not just looking for a cookie-cutter session where the rabbi does a monologue,’” he said. “Lord knows what’s going to happen in our service, and people like it.”

During a typical Saturday morning Shabbat service, Rabbi Emily Stern will even take the opportunity to prompt those who are in attendance. During morning blessings of gratitude, people at Kol HaLev will repeat the prayer. They’ll also talk about what they’re feeling when Stern asks them what specifically they’re grateful for.

“A lot of the time, our community will really share [things like] ‘this week I’m getting a surgery, and I’m really nervous, but I’m grateful I have you guys,’” Stern said. “People really go deep, and it’s like, wow, we’re really a community.”

This unique approach to community is driven in part by a problem identified by Silver, Stern and the rest of the synagogue’s leadership: the loneliness epidemic. Stern is not just a rabbi, but also a mashpia, or Jewish spiritual connector. This comes in handy at Kol HaLev.

“The way to deal with loneliness is social connection. The social connection is made possible because of the environment that the [mashpia] created,” Silver said. “It’s made possible not because the rabbi is a rabbi — there’s lots of rabbis — it’s because she has this background of active listening and creating an environment where people can feel comfortable saying and doing things.”

At Kol HaLev, Stern believes one of the most important qualities she and members can have is being a good listener.

“It’s not that we only share, we see listening as an active experience and privilege,” Stern said.

This helps each person who comes to Kol HaLev find their own version of their Jewish journey. For Stern, making sure she understands where each person stands allows her to help tailor her rabbinic approach to them.

“It’s about people’s individual spiritual journeys and meeting people where they are in their journey, and making Judaism relevant to their journey,” Stern said. “Really asking, ‘how does this image infiltrate my life? How does it nurture my life?”

Kol HaLev has weekly Shabbat services on Fridays and Saturdays, and Stern said that attending them can give anyone an idea of what kind of unique outlook the synagogue has on participation in Judaism.

“Our services are always different,” Stern said.

She added that the special bond that is formed between people at Kol HaLev creates a stronger community.

“The more I know about what’s going on in someone’s life, [the better our synagogue functions], and I think the whole community feels that way,” she said.

Silver said Stern helps set the tone of the whole synagogue, which is essential to the unique system functioning as well as it does.

“I’ve been on [other synagogue] boards. I’ve dealt with a number of rabbis. Here, if something either very positive or very negative happens to a congregant, I can tell it from the rabbi’s voice. If something, God forbid, bad happens, I can tell over the phone that there’s tears in her eyes. This is somebody who really cares and is really invested,” he said.

Nearly 20 years after its founding, Kol HaLev continues to attract members with its unique approach to community, personal connection and active participation in Jewish life.

“It’s really quite lovely,” Silver said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com