Arnold Frank, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on October 21, at the age of 82. He is survived by his beloved spouse, Susan Frank (nee Wolfe); loving children, Randi Frank, Phil Hyatt (Nicci), and Lisa Hyatt Geber (Dean); dear sibling, Audrey Anastasi (Joseph). He was predeceased by his devoted father, Leonard Frank; and his devoted mother, Joyce Frank (nee Horwitz). Arnold passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. An ace on the golf course and a wiz with finances, Arnold helped hundreds of Maryland families set up their retirement planning. As an adoring husband, a cherished father, and a beloved brother and son, Arnold established his legacy as a strong provider and a generous mentor.

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