Ann Ginsburg, of Pikesville, passed away on October 20, at the age of 85. She is survived by her loving children, David Ginsburg (Amy Colton), Lisa (Ami) Amir, and Karen (David) Shimek; dear brother, Joel Slotnick; former daughter-in-law, Donna Sillick; cherished grandchildren, Aviya Amir (Omer Lev), Meital (Meir) Kaikov, Ora (Shachar) Cohen, Atara (Michael) Kesselman-Amir, Georgia Ginsburg, Rebekah Ginsburg, and Alyssa Milem (Louis Vyers); and treasured great-grandchildren, Tzur Lev, Shoham Kaikov, Gefen Kaikov, Hod Kaikov, Tchelet Cohen, Reshef Cohen, Shalhevet Kesselman-Amir, and Negev Kesselman-Amir. She was predeceased by her devoted parents, Jacob and Sylvia Slotnick. Ann was born in Washington Heights, New York City and raised in Queens. She went to Cortland to become a teacher and moved to Baltimore in 1966.