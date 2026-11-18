Anita Polovoy, who spent 35 years working at Talmudical Academy of Baltimore and served as executive secretary to its president, died Oct. 22 after a long illness. She was 84.

Polovoy grew up on Columbus Drive in northwest Baltimore, the younger daughter of Herman and Belle Kramer. Her father was a lawyer, and her mother worked at Stewart’s department store. She graduated from Forest Park High School, where she was tall and played basketball.

Family and neighborhood connections shaped her life in Baltimore. She met Jay Polovoy through their mothers, who were friends and played cards together. They arranged for Anita, then 18, and Jay to attend her senior prom. The date began a marriage that lasted more than six decades. The couple had three sons: Robert, Steven and Brian.

After high school, Polovoy worked briefly for an insurance company. Around 1973, when Brian entered first grade at Talmudical Academy, she began working there. The family’s home abutted the school, and she started in the front office doing bookkeeping and payroll. Over time, her administrative responsibilities grew to include student paperwork, bills and other office work.

Much of Polovoy’s work happened behind the scenes. It brought her into contact with people across the school: payroll connected her with faculty members, while correspondence and office put her in touch with supporters and executive board members. She learned the school’s routines and how the office supported its day-to-day work.

Her experience in the office led to a position with broader responsibilities. When Rabbi Yehuda Lefkovitz became the school’s president in 1987, Polovoy became his executive secretary, a role she held for the next 20 years. She handled his correspondence and helped organize the school’s annual benefit. The work called for accuracy, discretion and clear communication with people in different roles.

Lefkovitz said Polovoy did not work directly with students and families, but faculty members respected her, and she stayed close to colleagues in the front office. “She was part of the family,” he said. “She was part of the essence of the school.” Brian said she liked doing work that mattered and enjoyed the people around her.

Her colleagues also valued her perspective. Steve Polovoy remembered that rabbis often asked his mother’s opinion. She could disagree tactfully and make her point, he said.

The school remained part of Polovoy’s routine even as the family moved farther away. After she and Jay moved to Finksburg in 1988, she commuted 30 minutes to TA for the last two decades of her career. The school marked her 2008 retirement with a dinner attended by many colleagues and the presentation of a plaque she cherished.

Retirement changed her daily routine, but not her connection to former colleagues. In 2017, Polovoy and Jay moved to Florida. She continued calling people from the school to ask about them, their families and TA, and returned to visit. Lefkovitz also stayed in touch, calling her in the hospital before Rosh Hashanah one year to wish her a happy new year.

Her work at an Orthodox school was distinct from the religious life she and Jay practiced at home. The family was Jewish and celebrated holidays, Brian said, but it was not Orthodox or especially observant. The boys had bar mitzvahs; the family did not keep kosher or regularly attend synagogue. Polovoy’s long career at TA grew from her connection to the people there, though she did not have a formal religious role.

Her sons’ memories show how closely she followed their lives. Steve remembered her taking him bowling and to sports, attending his baseball games and asking about his scores. After her death, Brian found a folder containing newspaper clippings and printed emails he had sent her about his legal work. She had saved them all.

That attention also came with a protective streak. When Brian told her that he was working 90-hour weeks as a young lawyer, she offered to call his boss’s boss and tell him to stop keeping her “baby” at the office.

Outside work and family, Polovoy kept up friendships and interests of her own. She loved reading and played mahjong with friends for years. In Baltimore, she met the same group on Tuesday nights; after moving to Fort Myers, she joined friends for Friday lunch and mahjong. She was happy when she came out of a game 50 cents ahead. She also enjoyed traveling internationally with her sister Betty.

After Jay’s death in March 2025, her children moved her to an assisted-living community in West Chester, Pennsylvania, near Steve and her two grandchildren. She liked the prospect of having plenty of women nearby to play mahjong.

Brian sums up the woman he knew this way: She was “an extraordinary woman and mother and friend.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Baltimore Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.