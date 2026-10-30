Anita C. Polovoy (nee Kramer), of West Chester, PA, passed away on October 22, at the age of 84. She is survived by her loving sons, Robert L. Polovoy, Steven D. (Sherry) Polovoy, and Brian H. Polovoy (Caroline Andrews), her cherished grandchildren, Alex M. Polovoy and Allison N. Polovoy, and step-grandson, Max Andrews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jay P. Polovoy, her sister, Betty S. (Philip) Meyers, and her dear parents, Belle and Herman W. Kramer. Anita was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose family and friendships meant everything to her. She was born and raised in Baltimore and graduated from Forest Park High School. In addition to raising three boys, she spent more than 30 years at the Talmudical Academy of Baltimore, where she was a dedicated and valued member of the school community and served as Secretary to the President for 20 years. Anita and Jay moved to Florida in 2017 to escape the cold and, after Jay passed away last year at 88, Anita moved back north to be closer to her family. In her free time, Anita enjoyed playing mah jongg, reading a good book, keeping up with her daily Wordle, and, most of all, spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for the love she had for those closest to her, the warmth and kindness she had for everyone, and the many relationships she cherished throughout her life.

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