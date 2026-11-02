An Accountant for Every Industry

EXPLORE THE NEW B.S. IN ACCOUNTING

Every business that earns, spends, borrows or grows needs someone who can read the story behind the numbers. Tech start-ups, hospitals, tourism companies, entertainment venues, government agencies, sports franchises and nonprofits all run on accounting. That is the idea at the heart of the University of Baltimore’s new B.S. in Accounting: find the industry you love, and accounting will already be there.

Offered through the AACSB-accredited Merrick School of Business, the 120-credit degree builds a foundation in financial accounting and reporting, auditing, taxation and accounting information systems, alongside business technology, data analysis, business law and professional communication. Artificial intelligence and business analytics are woven into the curriculum, so graduates learn to let technology handle the routine work while they focus on judgment and strategy.

DEMAND THAT CROSSES EVERY SECTOR

The outlook is strong. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of accountants and auditors is projected to grow 6 percent from 2023 to 2033, faster than the average for all occupations, and the median annual wage was $79,880 in 2023. Graduates can pursue roles as public, government or management accountants, internal and external auditors, tax associates, financial and budget analysts, accounting information systems specialists and consultants.

TAUGHT BY CPAS WHO HAVE DONE THE WORK

Every member of UBalt’s accounting faculty holds a CPA license. Students learn from Mikhail Pevzner, Ph.D., CPA, professor of accounting and holder of the Ernst & Young Chair in Accounting; Jan Williams, Ph.D., CPA, professor of accounting, Lockheed Martin Chair and recipient of the T. Rowe Price Excellence in Teaching Award for 2023-2024; M. Kathryn Demarest, CPA, associate dean of the School of Business and recipient of the G. Maxwell Armour, Jr. Lectureship Award; and Johnny Ramsey, CPA, lecturer in accounting. Their combination of professional credentials and classroom recognition gives students a direct line to how the profession really works.

CONNECTED TO BALTIMORE’S FIRMS

Because UBalt sits in the heart of Baltimore, students build their network before graduation. Recently, on Oct. 23, Cohen & Co hosted UBalt students at its Baltimore office for an open house, one example of the networking opportunities and community connections that put students in the room with the firms that hire. Those relationships are part of the return on investment: an affordable degree paired with direct access to employers, before graduation. The Accounting Honors Program adds an enriched curriculum, time with faculty and alumni, employer site visits, field trips and access to internship opportunities, and the Career and Internship Center helps students take the next step.

ROOM TO KEEP GROWING

Similar to a traditional 4+1 program, the University of Baltimore offers an accelerated option that lets undergraduates take up to 9 graduate credits that count toward both the bachelor’s and a master’s degree. One path is the STEM-designated M.S. in Accounting and Business Advisory Services, offered jointly with Towson University, which deepens advisory and data analytics skills.

Accounting is a career with a seat in every industry. At UBalt, focused students can claim theirs on a timeline that works for them.

Apply now: ubalt.edu