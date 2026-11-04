Editorial: AI Must Pay Its Way

Artificial intelligence promises to transform our economy, revolutionize medicine and strengthen national security. America has every reason to encourage its development. But as technology companies invest billions in massive data centers, an important question deserves an answer: Are the rest of us being asked to subsidize their success?

To be clear, AI companies pay for the electricity and water they consume. They are commercial utility customers, and many also pay substantial infrastructure and connection charges. The problem isn’t that they aren’t paying their bills. It’s whether those bills reflect the full costs their operations impose on everyone else.

Consider electricity. A large data center can require enormous generating capacity, new transmission lines and expanded substations. Those improvements can cost billions. When utilities undertake such projects, the costs may be distributed among customers, including households and small businesses that receive little direct benefit from the investments.

This isn’t hypothetical. In May, Maryland’s Office of People’s Counsel filed a federal complaint alleging that regional transmission rules improperly assigned Maryland customers responsibility for $2 billion in infrastructure expenditures driven by data center demand, much of it originating outside Maryland. The agency estimates that Maryland ratepayers could face $1.6 billion in additional charges over the next decade.

The allegations remain contested. But they expose a serious problem: A company can pay every dollar of its electricity bill while other customers shoulder some of the infrastructure costs necessary to serve it.

Water raises similar questions. Data centers consumed approximately 17 billion gallons nationally in 2023, according to government estimates. New facilities may require additional treatment capacity, pumping systems and guaranteed access to local supplies. Who pays for those improvements, and how are competing needs protected?

Fortunately, the industry is not ignoring these concerns. Major technology companies have endorsed a White House initiative committing them to cover additional power generation and infrastructure costs. Several states and utilities are developing special rate structures to protect existing customers.

These are encouraging developments. But voluntary commitments and inconsistent local arrangements are insufficient. Three principles should govern future development.

First, companies should bear the incremental infrastructure costs their projects create, with appropriate credit for improvements that genuinely benefit other customers. Second, utility agreements should protect existing customers against speculative construction. If a utility builds expensive facilities for projected demand that never materializes, ordinary ratepayers should not automatically absorb the losses. Third, regulators should require transparent accounting of anticipated costs, actual resource consumption and the allocation of financial responsibility.

None of this requires hostility toward artificial intelligence. Indeed, imposing predictable, enforceable rules would benefit responsible developers while protecting consumers and maintaining public confidence.

The AI revolution may become one of America’s greatest economic achievements. But its promise should not exempt its beneficiaries from ordinary principles of fairness. We should welcome the investment, encourage the innovation and celebrate the progress. And we should insist that those who profit from building the future bear the costs of building it.