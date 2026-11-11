Abby Cherner: Annapolis Resident Helps Carve Out a Lane for Herself and Other Jews in Maryland’s Capital

Coming from Washington, D.C., to Annapolis, Abby Cherner knew she wanted to be involved in local Jewish life, so when she reached out to the heads of the new Jewish Federation of Annapolis and the Chesapeake and they asked her to help them draft a code of conduct, she immediately said yes.

While some would see that job as less than thrilling, Cherner is a doer through and through — in fact, she took it one step further.

“I did a little more research and realized that what they really needed was a full compliance with nonprofit standards for governance. I went back to them and explained what I think they really needed, in addition to the articles of incorporation and bylaws they already had,” Cherner said.

Cherner has a background in governance work, making the task a natural fit. Her official title with the organization is chair of the federation’s Governance Committee.

The Temple Beth Shalom member and Annapolis resident said that moving from the federation in D.C. to the new one in Annapolis has some stark contrasts, but that the missions of the two organizations are the same: support local Jews and the organizations they belong to.

“The D.C. federation is, I think, nearly 100 years old, and so I was sort of a little late to the party in that I was in my 50s and had not been connected with the Federation at all. I jumped in, and there were so many people who had been involved for years and years,” Cherner said. “In Annapolis, this Federation is one year old, so getting in on the ground floor and being part of something as it’s being created is very exciting … I have all of this information about how the federation system works that I’m able to share with my colleagues in Annapolis in order for them to think about what they want to be and where they want to go with this with this new federation.”

On a personal level, Cherner said that she is and always has been a Reform Jew. Today, she and her husband have added a new practice to their Jewish lives now that their children are grown and have moved out: attending Friday night services. Previously, they just celebrated the Sabbath as a family at home.

“We really love it,” she said.

For Cherner, Jewish food is a big part of her practice and identity.

“Like many people, [I love] the holidays and entertaining and having Jewish people over to celebrate Jewish joy, and a lot of that happens over the dining room table,” she said.

In fact, the first thing that Cherner did to become involved with a Jewish federation was food-centric. It was a group in D.C. that met to learn about Judaism through food and enjoy meals together.

“It was through this amazing organization they set up called the Jewish Food Experience. It was an incredible program — it didn’t last for very long, but while it lasted, it was really fun and incredible,” Cherner said.

Cherner said, in her experience, local Jews who know about the new federation are excited about it, although more work is needed to raise awareness of the organization. She said that she is excited, not only to put down roots in Annapolis, but to help other Jews do so via her work with the federation.

“In my mind, there is a lot of amazing opportunity in Annapolis for this federation … there’s no connection between the synagogues [in the area]. This is the first attempt to create some sort of connection between all of these Jewish entities, and then hopefully expand and get the attention of unaffiliated Jews, so that everybody knows there is this resource for them,” she said.

Cherner is the type to chip in wherever she can, and there are plenty of opportunities in Annapolis. As she becomes acquainted with her new home, she hopes to grow both personally and as a member of the Jewish community.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com