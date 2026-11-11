A Kappa Guild Fashion Show

Members of Kappa Guild modeled clothing at a fashion show. Mary Ann Priddy, far right, is the owner of Taylor Marie Fashions and provided the clothes. (Courtesy of Kappa Guild)

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