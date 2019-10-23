It is interesting that at the beginning of the Torah we are told seven times that all that God created was good. We are then told of the one thing in God’s world that wasn’t good: “It is not good for man to be alone” (Genesis 2:18).

What was so bad about man being alone? After all, he was in Gan Eden — literally, the “Garden of Pleasure”!

God is the ultimate giver, and by emulating Him, we are placing ourselves in the Garden of Eden for eternity. In fact, the Torah tells us that “one river flows into the Garden of Eden and it branches into four that flow out of it” (Genesis 2:10), teaching us that we should try to give more than we take in life. To experience the Garden of Eden (i.e. eternal pleasure), we need to refine our nature. For every blessing and gift we receive, we should realize they are meant to be shared with all those we can share with. By being Godlike and sharing, those blessings will really stay with us eternally and those blessings will then truly be “good”.

This article was originally published on aish.com.

Similar Posts: